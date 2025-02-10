MHADA lottery 2025: 493 affordable homes in the range of 12 lakh to 25 lakh up for sale in Nashik

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has announced a lottery for 493 affordable homes in Nashik city in Maharashtra in the price range of ₹12 lakh to ₹25 lakh. As many as 202 flats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. MHADA lottery 2025: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has announced a lottery for 493 affordable homes in Nashik city in Maharashtra in the price range of ₹ 12 lakh to ₹ 25 lakh. (PIcture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

The authority said the affordable homes for sale in the MHADA Nashik Lottery 2025 are in the economically weaker section (EWS) and Low Income Group (LIG) categories.

Price range and locations of affordable homes

According to MHADA, affordable homes cost ₹12 lakh to ₹25 lakh. They are located in areas like Makhmalabad Shivar, Satpur Shivar, Pathardi Shivar, Vihitgaon Shivar, Hirawadi, Mhasrul Shivar, Tapovan Dwarka, Wadala Nashik Shivar, Pimpalgaon Bahula, Nandur Dasak, Deolali, and Mouje Dasak.

The MHADA said 1 BHK and 2 BHK housing options in sizes ranging from 290 sq ft and 840 sq ft are available.

How to apply for the lottery?

According to MHADA, applicants for the MHADA lottery 2025 in Nashik will have to apply by logging in to https://housing.mhada.gov.in/

The last date to apply for submitting the applications is March 6, 2025.

According to MHADA, out of 493 affordable homes, 202 are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and the remaining will be sold through a lucky draw.

"The Nashik Board encourages all aspiring applicants to complete their applications within the stipulated time and take advantage of this housing opportunity," the MHADA said in a statement.

MHADA to construct 8 lakh affordable homes in the next 5 years

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also holds the portfolio of housing and urban development minister, on February 5 announced that the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will construct 8 lakh affordable homes across Maharashtra in the next five years.

Shinde said this at the housing lottery event to announce the winners of 2147 affordable homes and 117 plots in the Konkan division.