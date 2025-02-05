MHADA to construct 8 lakh affordable homes in the next five years: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also holds the portfolio of housing and urban development minister, on February 5 announced that the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will construct 8 lakh affordable homes across Maharashtra in the next five years. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on February 5 that the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will construct 8 lakh affordable homes across the state in the next five years.(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

Shinde made the announcement at the housing lottery event held to announce the winners of 2147 affordable homes and 117 plots in the Konkan division.

Speaking at the event, Shinde said that MHADA will build 8 lakh affordable homes across the state in several income categories in the next five years.

He said people's trust in MHADA increased due to its transparent lottery system, noting that more than 31,000 persons applied for 2,147 houses in the present lottery.

"Considering that it's every person's dream to own a house, the Maharashtra government has consistently worked towards providing the maximum number of affordable housing units. Therefore, MHADA and several units of the Maharashtra government are working towards constructing more and more affordable homes,” he said at the event.

"Under several brackets like cluster development, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the MHADA is constantly constructing more affordable homes. The MHADA is also constructing Asia's largest cluster development project in Thane and executing several such projects in Mumbai,” he said at the event.

According to the Maharashtra government data, MHADA, the nodal housing authority in Maharashtra for affordable housing, has constructed 5,05,802 dwelling units/tenements (including redevelopment) since its establishment in December 1977.

Konkan Board lottery in the next 6 months

According to Shinde, MHADA will hold one more lottery in the next six months, for the second time in one year. He said those who do not win homes in this lottery can always apply for the next one.

Sanjeev Jaiswal, CEO and VP of MHADA told HT.com in October 2024 that MHADA plans to create another lottery between March and May.

Results for 2,147 affordable homes located near Mumbai announced

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA)'s Konkan Board announced the winners of the MHADA lottery 2025 on February 5. Under this lottery, 2,147 affordable homes and 117 plots were up for sale.

The lottery draw was announced in October 2024, during which the authority also announced the sale of over 10,000 affordable homes on a first-come, first-served basis.

The MHADA had received over 31,000 applications for the lottery.

Thirty-two-year-old Dattaprasad Palav, a real estate consultant in Thane, won a 2 BHK apartment in Kalyan near Mumbai for ₹35 lakh.

Another lottery draw winner, Mangesh Kolekar, won a 2 BHK worth ₹22 lakh in Dombivali near Mumbai. Kolekar said his wife applied for the first time and won it.

Where are the affordable homes for the MHADA lottery 2025 located?

The homes are in Thane city and district, including Kalyan, Titwala, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg's Oras, Vengurla, and Malvan.

Where can you check the results for the MHADA Lottery 2025

The list of successful applicants will be published on MHADA’s official website (https://housing.mhada.gov.in). The MHADA said that all winners will also receive an email and SMS notification informing them about their selection.