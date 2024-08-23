MHADA plans to conduct two housing lotteries annually, create stock of 50,000 affordable homes over the next five years

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) plans to create a housing stock of 50,000 affordable homes in Mumbai over the next five years which will be sold in the upcoming MHADA lotteries. The development authority also intends to hold two affordable housing draws every year, Sanjeev Jaiswal, CEO and vice president of MHADA told HT.com. MHADA plans to create a housing stock of 50,000 affordable homes in Mumbai over the next five years, Sanjeev Jaiswal, CEO and vice president of MHADA told HT.com.(MHADA)

MHADA is the nodal agency for constructing affordable homes in Maharashtra as well as the nodal agency responsible for executing the Central government's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Maharashtra.

The MHADA launches a housing lottery every year. It recently came out with the MHADA housing lottery 2024 that has on offer more than 2000 homes across Mumbai.

MHADA's Mumbai housing scheme

"We try to generate a housing stock of around 3,000 to 4,000 affordable homes in Mumbai every year through various schemes. It is for this reason that we want to ensure that cluster development schemes are taken up across Mumbai," Jaiswal said.

"We are working on cluster development schemes in Kamathipura, Adarsh Nagar, Bandra, and others and the plan is to have 50,000 affordable homes in Mumbai over the next five years. This will be across all income groups and the majority will be for the economically weaker section (EWS), Lower Income Group (LIG), Middle Income Group (MIG). A few units will also be offered for the High Income Group (HIG),” he said.

According to MHADA rules, those with a family income of up to ₹6 lakh per annum can apply for a home under the EWS category. Those with an income between ₹6 lakh and ₹9 lakh can apply under the LIG category.

Those with a family income between ₹9 lakh to ₹12 lakh can apply under the MIG category and those with family income above ₹12 lakh per annum can apply under the HIG category.



MHADA plans to hold two affordable housing lotteries every year

MHADA plans to hold two housing lotteries every year in each city.

"In Mumbai, the main challenge is land and at the same time we have to ensure that a new housing stock of affordable homes is generated every year. It is for this reason that old cess buildings that are in bad shape should undergo redevelopment over the next 5-10 years," Jaiswal said.

"It is for this reason that we plan to come up with two affordable housing lotteries every year and this is possible only through redevelopment,” he said.

All about MHADA lottery 2024

The MHADA has started accepting applications for the housing lottery 2024 from August 9 and the last date is September 4 up to 11.45 pm. Results for the MHADA lottery 2024 will be announced on September 13 at 11 am.

Since August 9, MHADA has received more than 12,000 applications and more than 8,000 applicants have also paid the required earnest money deposit (EMD).

These apartments are available in the range of ₹29 lakh to ₹7.58 crore. The high-end apartments for the higher income group (HIG) are priced above ₹1 crore and ₹7 crore.