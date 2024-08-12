MHADA lottery 2024: Divorced applicants to face additional scrutiny while applying for 2,030 affordable homes in Mumbai

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is set to tighten scrutiny on applicants of MHADA lottery 2024 who claim to be divorced. Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is set to tighten scrutiny on applicants of MHADA lottery 2024 who claim to be divorced. (Picture for representational purposes only)(HT Files)

According to MHADA officials, they are planning to ask such applicants to submit a court decree or a document such as a family court final settlement while applying for the housing lottery.

The reason for this, MHADA officials said, is that often these applicants apply saying that they are divorced but when their applications are scrutinized, it is learnt that the divorce is under process.

Marital status and MHADA lottery 2024

Currently, the family income of applicants determines the type of apartment an individual can apply for. The annual income of a husband and wife is considered as family income for the purpose of the MHADA lottery, according to officials.

The income of individuals' parents or siblings is not considered as family income, officials added.

According to MHADA rules, those with a family income of up to ₹6 lakh per annum can apply for housing under the Economic Weaker Section (EWS) category. Those with an income between ₹6 lakh and ₹9 lakh can apply under the Lower Income Group (LIG) category.

Those with a family income between ₹9 lakh to ₹12 lakh can apply under the Middle Income Group (MIG) category and those with family income above ₹12 lakh per annum can apply under the High Income Group (HIG) category.

"There have been several cases where a person has claimed that he is divorced but on verifying the documents it is found that it is in process. So, if someone is divorced, he will have to submit a court decree. Court decree will now become compulsory but it again depends on the applicable law on the basis of the religion. Court decree here means the family court final settlement," a senior MHADA official told HT.com

All about MHADA Mumbai lottery 2024

The MHADA lottery 2024 has a total of 2,030 apartments up for grabs this year. This includes lavish HIG category flats ranging from ₹1 crore to ₹7.58 crore in areas such as Tardeo, Goregaon, Malad, Borivali, Mulund and Juhu.

The costliest among them is a unit worth ₹7.57 crore in south Mumbai's Tardeo area measuring over 1,500 sqft. This apartment is located on a higher floor, is ready-to-move, overlooks the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and faces the sea.

The MHADA lottery 2024 is offering a mix of apartments that are under construction and a significant number of apartments that are ready-for-possession.

How to apply in the MHADA lottery 2024?

MHADA started accepting applications from August 9 and the last date is September 4 up to 11.45 pm. The MHADA has received more than 1,200 applications for the lottery, as of August 11.

Results for the MHADA lottery 2024 will be announced on September 13 at 11 am.

According to officials, applicants can apply for the lottery using https://housing.mhada.gov.in a mobile application where applicants need to register themselves. Once the registration of the individual is completed on the mobile app, he or she can apply for the desired apartment in the MHADA lottery 2024.