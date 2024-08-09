MHADA lottery 2024: Apartments worth 29 lakh to 7.58 crore up for sale in Mumbai draw

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) lottery has 2030 apartments up for grabs this year. It revealed lavish High Income Group flats ranging from ₹1 crore to ₹7.58 crore in areas such as Tardeo, Goregaon, Malad, Borivali, Mulund and Juhu. MHADA lottery 2024 has 2030 apartments up for grabs this year. High Income Group flats ranging from ₹ 1 crore to ₹ 7.58 crore in areas such as Tardeo, Goregaon, Malad, Borivali, Mulund and Juhu are for sale.(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

The costliest among them is a unit worth ₹7.57 crore in south Mumbai's Tardeo area measuring over 1,500 sqft. This apartment is located on a higher floor, is ready-to-move, overlooks the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and faces the sea, documents showed.

MHADA lottery 2024 goes posh, apartments offered swimming pools for the first time

MHADA's ₹1.33 crore 3 BHK measuring over 900 sq ft is expected to be the highest in demand. These come under High Income Group (HIG) and for the first time are being offered with amenities such as swimming pools, EV-car charging, and solar panels.

The MHADA lottery 2024 is offering a mix of apartments that are under construction and a significant number of apartments that are ready-for-possession.

The MHADA apartment in Goregaon that costs ₹1.33 crore has a Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) deadline of December 2024.

There are a few apartments in the economic weaker section (EWS) and Lower Income Group (LIG) as well. These are priced between ₹29 lakh and ₹1 crore and are located in areas like Mankhurd, Vikhroli, Borivali, Kandivali, Malad among others.

Along with this, several apartments in the mid income group (MIG) and High Income Group (HIG) are being offered in the price range of ₹1 crore to ₹7.57 crore. These are located in areas such as Goregaon, Malad, Borivali, Mulund, Juhu, Tardeo.

How to apply in the MHADA lottery 2024?

The MHADA has started accepting applications from August 9 and the last date is September 4 up to 11.45 pm. Results for the MHADA lottery 2024 will be announced on September 13 at 11 am.

According to MHADA officials the application procedure for MHADA lottery 2024 is completely online and homebuyers can keep a track of lottery related updates on https://housing.mhada.gov.in/

MHADA has also developed a mobile application where applicants need to register themselves. Once the registration of the individual is completed on the mobile app, he or she can apply for the MHADA lottery 2024.

Income slabs for MHADA lottery 2024

According to MHADA rules, those with a family income of up to ₹6 lakh per annum can apply for a home under the EWS category. Those with an income between ₹6 lakh and ₹9 lakh can apply under the LIG category.

For those with a family income between ₹9 lakh to ₹12 lakh can apply under the MIG category and those with family income above ₹12 lakh per annum can apply under the HIG category.