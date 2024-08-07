MHADA lottery 2024: Over 2,000 apartments in affordable and middle income group housing segment up for grabs in Mumbai

The MHADA lottery 2024, expected to be announced in the coming days, will have the highest number of homes, almost 768 apartments, up for grabs in the middle income group (MIG) category out of the total 2,030 units, according to the data shared by MHADA officials. MHADA lottery 2024, expected to be announced in the coming days, will have the highest number of homes, almost 768 apartments, up for grabs in the middle income group (MIG) category out of the total 2,030 units, according to the data shared by MHADA officials. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

"We are aiming to come up with the lottery for Mumbai in September and the final announcement will be made in a few days," Sanjeev Jaiswal, vice chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of MHADA had told HT.com in July 2024.

The second highest number of homes available for the lottery will be 627 apartments for the lower income group (LIG). The least number of apartments will be 359 for the Economic Weaker Section (EWS) category and Higher Income Group (HIG) having more than 276 units, the data shared by MHADA revealed.

Apartments sold in MIG category are majorly in 2 BHK configuration. 1 BHK apartments are being sold under the LIG and EWS categories. The largest 3 BHK apartments are sold in the HIG category. However, there is no fixed pricing mechanism that is followed and it depends from location to location, according to MHADA officials.

Income slabs determine the category you can apply for

According to MHADA rules, those with a family income of up to ₹6 lakh per annum can apply for a home under the EWS category. Those with an income between ₹6 lakh and ₹9 lakh can apply under the LIG category.

For those with a family income between ₹9 lakh to ₹12 lakh can apply under the MIG category and those with family income above ₹12 lakh per annum can apply under the HIG category.

In the MHADA lottery, the annual income of a husband and wife is considered as family income for the purpose of the MHADA lottery, according to officials. The income of individuals' parents or siblings is not considered as family income, officials added.

Location of MHADA housing inventory

According to MHADA officials, homes in the upcoming lottery are located in several localities including the Vikhroli, Malad, Goregaon, Powai and Wadala.

“There will be few homes in the higher income group (HIG) as well. A few premium 3 BHK apartments in Goregaon will also be sold in the MHADA lottery 2024, ”Jaiswal had said.

Apartment prices

According to MHADA officials, the price of homes in the EWS category usually starts from around ₹30 lakh and for 3 BHK apartments in HIG category, the price may go up to above ₹1 crore. The highest price will be for the 3 BHK apartments under the HIG category, which is expected to be above ₹1 crore.

Here’s how you can apply for the MHADA lottery 2024

According to MHADA officials the application procedure for MHADA lottery 2024 is completely online and homebuyers can keep a track of lottery related updates on https://housing.mhada.gov.in/

MHADA has also developed a mobile application where applicants need to register themselves. Once the registration of the individual is completed on the mobile app, he or she can apply for the MHADA lottery 2024 when it goes live in the coming days.