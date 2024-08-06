In a first, MHADA to provide swimming pool in new project

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), which has been venturing into larger luxury homes, has run into a peculiar problem at a Goregaon building it is constructing. While there are 332 houses in the project, sources said that parking would not be available for everyone despite the presence of a multi-level car park. HT Image

Of the 332 houses, there are 105 3 BHKs for the high-income group (HIG) and 227 2 BHKs for the middle-income group (MIG) in the 39-storey building. “We build homes and provide parking spots which are free. The decision on how to allot the parking spots will have to be taken by the housing society once it is formed,” said an official from MHADA.

Sources said it was likely that the owners of the 3 BHKs would get parking space but in the case of the 2 BHKs, one of every two applicants would get a parking spot. Housing experts said that usually in such situations, cooperative housing societies draw a lottery and choose residents who are eligible for parking on a rotation basis.

This is also the first time that MHADA will provide a swimming pool and gym in a project. The building is part of the 2,000-plus homes that will be made available through the MHADA lottery which is expected to be announced soon. The four other locations where new MHADA homes are under construction and will be part of the lottery are Powai, Dindoshi, Vikhroli and Antop Hill at Wadala.

MHADA is looking to open up these 2,000-odd homes in the coming days for which an advertisement with all the details is expected to be out in less than a week. The lottery is expected to be drawn in September. Of the total 2,000 affordable homes, the majority will be for LIG, MIG and the economically weaker section (EWS). There will be just a few homes in the HIG section.

The application procedure for the MHADA lottery 2024 is completely online, and homebuyers can keep a track of lottery-related updates on its website. The housing authority has also developed a mobile app, where applicants can register to apply for the lottery. The price of homes in the EWS category usually start at around ₹30 lakh, going up to over ₹1 crore for the 3 BHKs.