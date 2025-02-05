MHADA lottery 2025: Results for 2,147 affordable homes to be announced today

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA)'s Konkan Board is all set to announce the winners for the MHADA lottery 2025, under which 2,147 affordable homes and 117 plots are up for sale. MHADA lottery 2025: Konkan Board is all set to announce the winners for the MHADA lottery 2025, under which 2,147 affordable homes and 117 plots are up for sale. (Picture for representational purposes)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

The results will be announced at 1 pm today.

The lottery was announced in October 2024, during which the authority also announced the sale of over 10,000 affordable homes on a first-come, first-served basis. The price range for both lottery winners and those purchasing on a first-come, first-serve basis is ₹20 lakh to ₹1 crore.

Where are affordable homes for the MHADA lottery 2025 located?

The homes are in Thane city and district, including Kalyan, Titwala, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg's Oras, Vengurla, and Malvan. The last date to receive the applications was December 10, 2024.

In December 2024, MHADA said it had received more than 10,000 applications. MHADA's over 12,000 affordable homes lottery comprises apartments in the price range of ₹20 lakh to around ₹1 crore. In addition to the Konkan Board, MHADA plans to announce another lottery for around 2,000 to 3,000 affordable homes near Mumbai in 2025.

Here’s how you can check the results for the MHADA Lottery 2025

According to MHADA officials, it has made arrangements to ensure the smooth execution of the lottery process. Large LED screens will be installed inside and outside the venue so attendees can view results in real-time, MHADA said in a statement on February 4.

The MHADA, in its statement, added that applicants will be able to watch the live proceedings of the lottery from their homes through webcasting on MHADA’s official YouTube channel (@mhadaofficial) and Facebook page. The live stream will also be available at https://youtube.com/live/GyDu-FXxuHw?feature=share.

The list of successful applicants will be published on MHADA’s official website (https://housing.mhada.gov.in) at 6:00 pm. The MHADA added that all winners will receive email and SMS notifications about their selection.