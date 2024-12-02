MHADA lottery 2024: Konkan Board likely to extend application deadline for over 12,000 affordable homes

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA)'s Konkan Board is likely to extend the application deadline for the 12,000 affordable homes lottery it had announced in October 2024. The last date for applying is currently December 10 and MHADA may announce an extension on December 2. MHADA lottery 2024: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA)'s Konkan Board is likely to extend the application deadline. (Picture for representational purposes)(HT Files)

Where are the homes located?

The homes are located in Thane city and district including Kalyan, Titwala, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg's Oras, Vengurla, and Malvan. The Board is now contemplating extending the deadline, if needed. The last date to receive the applications is December 10, 2024.

According to sources, MHADA has so far received more than 10,000 applications and plans to extend the deadline.

Price range

The over 12,000 affordable homes lottery of MHADA comprises apartments in the price range of ₹20 lakh to around ₹1 crore.

Apart from the Konan Board, the MHADA plans to announce another lottery of around 2,000 to 3,000 affordable homes in Mumbai.

"We are working towards the same and will make the announcement in the coming days. Additionally, we are also planning to award a contract for construction of around 2,000 affordable homes on the land of Patra Chawl in Mumbai," Sanjeev Jaiswal, CEO and VP of MHADA had told HT.com earlier.

Also Read: MHADA plans to conduct two housing lotteries annually, create stock of 50,000 affordable homes over the next five years

MHADA Pune lottery 2024

In November 2024, the MHADA had decided to extend the last date for submission of applications for 6,294 affordable homes under the MHADA lottery 2024 for Pune Board.

The last date for submission of applications was November 13, 2024. According to the revised schedule, the last date for submission of applications now is December 10, 2024, the MHADA said in a statement.

Also Read: MHADA lottery: Applications for 20,000 affordable homes in Mumbai, Pune and Konkan Region to open soon

According to the revised schedule, the last date for application is December 10 and the results for the lottery will be announced on January 7, 2025.

The affordable homes are located in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and also in Solapur, Kolhapur, and Sangli districts under various housing schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Also Read: Pune MHADA lottery 2024: Housing board extends application deadline for 6,294 affordable homes. Check the new date here

These homes are available in the range of ₹10 lakh to a little above ₹1 crore. Of the total 6,294 affordable homes, 2340 homes are available under the first-come-first-serve scheme along with 418 flats under PMAY in first-come-first-serve scheme.