Pune MHADA lottery 2024: Housing board extends application deadline for 6,294 affordable homes. Check the new date here

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has extended the last date for submission of applications for 6,294 affordable homes under the MHADA lottery 2024 for Pune Board. Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has extended the last date for submission of applications for 6,294 affordable homes in Pune region. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

The last date for submission of applications was November 13, 2024. According to the revised schedule, the last date for submission of applications now is December 10, 2024, the MHADA said in a statement.

The revised schedule has been announced in view of the Maharashtra polls scheduled to be held on November 20, an official said.

According to the revised schedule, the last date for application is December 10 and the results for the lottery will be announced on January 7, 2025.

Where are these affordable homes located?

The Pune Housing and Area Development Board (a division of MHADA) has announced the sale of 6,294 homes across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and also in Solapur, Kolhapur, and Sangli districts under various housing schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

These homes are available in the range of ₹10 lakh to a little above ₹1 crore. Of the total 6,294 affordable homes, 2340 homes are available under the first-come-first-serve scheme along with 418 flats under PMAY in first-come-first-serve scheme.

MHADA lottery 2024 Konkan Board

Apart from Pune, the MHADA's Konkan Board is also conducting a lottery of 12,626 affordable homes in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Raigad district near Mumbai and Konkan belt in the ₹20 lakh to ₹1 crore range. The lottery also has over 100 plots for sale along with 12,626 affordable homes.

In October 2024, the MHADA also announced results for over 2,000 affordable homes in the Mumbai city. The MHADA also plans to conduct a lottery for another 2,000 homes in Mumbai around May 2025.

According to MHADA, it has given possession to 30,000 affordable homes by conducting a total of nine MHADA lotteries across Maharashtra in cities like Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Sambhaji Nagar and Nagpur in the last one year.