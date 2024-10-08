MHADA lottery: Applications for 20,000 affordable homes in Mumbai, Pune and Konkan Region to open soon

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is all set to announce a housing draw for 20,000 affordable homes in Mumbai, satellite cities near Mumbai, including Thane, Vasai, Virar and Raigad along with Pune in the coming days. Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is all set to announce a housing draw for 20,000 affordable homes in Mumbai, satellite cities near Mumbai, including Thane, Vasai, Virar and Raigad along with Pune in the coming days(MHADA)

"We are all set to announce a lottery for selling around 12,000 affordable homes in Konkan Region that will also cover Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) including areas like Thane, Vasai, Virar among others. We also plan to announce a lottery of around 4,000 to 5,000 affordable homes in Pune. The announcement of the lotteries is expected in a couple of days," said Sanjeev Jaiswal, CEO and vice president of MHADA.

Jaiswal said these homes that are part of the Konkan Housing Board are expected to be in the range of ₹20 lakh to ₹1 crore where homes for economically weaker section (EWS) and Low Income Group (LIG) will be a priority.

Also Read: Housing sales up by 5% in FY24 in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, launches down by 22%: Report

"Further, in March and June 2025, we plan to announce another lottery of around 2,000 to 3,000 affordable homes in Mumbai. We are working towards the same and will make the announcement in the coming days. Additionally, we are also planning to award a contract for construction of around 2,000 affordable homes on the land of Patra Chawl in Mumbai,"Jaiswal said on the side-lines of the MHADA housing draw 2024.

According to Jaiswal, MHADA has given possession to 30,000 affordable homes by conducting a total of nine MHADA lotteries across Maharashtra in cities like Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Sambhaji Nagar and Nagpur.

Also Read: MHADA plans to conduct two housing lotteries annually, create stock of 50,000 affordable homes over the next five years

In August 2024, MHADA had said that it plans to create a housing stock of 50,000 affordable homes in Mumbai over the next five years which will be sold in the upcoming MHADA lotteries. The development authority also intends to hold two affordable housing draws every year.

MHADA is the nodal agency for constructing affordable homes in Maharashtra. It is also responsible for executing the Central government's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Maharashtra.

Also Read: MHADA lottery 2024: 2,030 winners announced for affordable homes in Mumbai; click to check results

MHADA lottery 2024 results announced

The MHADA on October 8 announced results for 2,030 affordable homes in Mumbai. These affordable homes were located in areas like Goregaon, Vikhroli, Powai, Borivali, Kandivali, Malad, Antop Hill, Juhu and South Mumbai.

The results for MHADA lottery can be checked on https://housing.mhada.gov.in/