MHADA lottery 2024: 2,030 winners announced for affordable homes in Mumbai; click to check results

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on October 8 announced the list of 2,030 winners for the MHADA lottery 2024 for the affordable homes that were up for sale within Mumbai city limits. The MHADA lottery 2024 results were announced at 11.30 am on October 8 by Maharashtra Housing Minister Atul Save.(HT )

The lottery that was announced in August saw a total of 1.34 lakh applications, however, 1.13 lakh applicants made the earnest amount deposit (EMD) for the desired apartment. It is due to this reason that 1.13 lakh applicants were eligible for the lottery, according to MHADA officials.

The MHADA lottery 2023 had received more than 1 lakh applications for over 4,000 affordable homes that were up for sale.

According to MHADA officials, the results can also be viewed on the MHADA lottery 2024 website https://housing.mhada.gov.in/

Haresh Gami, a Mumbai resident, who won a house in Mumbai's Goregaon area said, "Our family was growing and we were in dire need of upgrading to a bigger apartment. We had applied in the middle income group in which my daughter has won a 2 BHK apartment in Mumbai's Goregaon. The cost of the flat is around ₹1.10 crore."

Jayshree Hotkar, who has won a house in Mumbai's Vikhroli area, said, "I own a house in Titwala which is around two hours away from Mumbai. However, I had to travel to Mumbai daily for work which was difficult and hence after filling applications for at least 25 homes in MHADA lottery 2024, I have managed to win a house in Vikhroli. I will now shift to the new house in the coming months."

Income slab for determining eligibility of applicants

According to MHADA rules, those with a family income of up to ₹6 lakh per annum can apply for a home under the Economic Weaker Section (EWS) category. Those with an income between ₹6 lakh and ₹9 lakh can apply under the Lower Income Group (LIG) category.

Those with a family income between ₹9 lakh to ₹12 lakh can apply under the Middle Income Group (MIG) category and those with family income above ₹12 lakh per annum can apply under the High Income Group (HIG) category.

Home prices slashed in MHADA lottery 2024

The apartments in MHADA lottery 2024 were available in the range of ₹29 lakh to ₹6.82 crore. The MHADA on August 29 had announced a reduction in prices of 370 affordable homes, that were part of the ongoing housing lottery, by 10% to 25% respectively.

