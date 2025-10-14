India ranks sixth globally in branded residences, with Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Pune leading: Report

India has ranked sixth worldwide in live projects, contributing 4% to the global supply of branded residences, according to a report by Knight Frank India, a real estate consultancy firm. The report said that Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Pune lead India’s branded residence landscape. India ranks sixth globally in live branded residence projects, contributing 4% to supply, led by Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Pune, says Knight Frank. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

The country also ranked tenth globally in the pipeline of upcoming branded residential projects, accounting for 2% of future supply among the 83 countries surveyed.

In 2024, India was home to nearly 85,698 individuals with a net worth of over $10 million, representing 3.7% of the global high-net-worth population, according to the report.



Branded residences sector sees rapid global growth Knight Frank’s The Residence Report 2025 highlighted the sector’s expansion, noting that the number of branded residence schemes has increased from 169 in 2011 to 611 in 2025, with unit numbers rising from just over 27,000 to more than 162,000 projected by 2030. Hotel brands continue to dominate the segment, accounting for 83% of existing schemes, though the share is expected to dip slightly to around 80% in the future.

Liam Bailey, global head of research at Knight Frank, said, “The branded residences sector has experienced strong, sustained growth, with momentum accelerating since 2023, fuelled by growing demand for branded living and developers’ appetite for premium positioning.”



Shifts in global market dynamics The report also highlights a gradual eastward shift in the global centre of branded residence development, with Asia-Pacific markets like India and Thailand, as well as the Middle East, gaining ground. While the US remains the largest market, its share of pipeline projects is declining, and the Middle East is expanding rapidly, particularly in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

“North America remains the dominant region for global branded residences- particularly the US– although its share of schemes is declining, from 32.7% of live schemes to 26.2% of pipeline projects. The Middle East shows the most significant increase, with its share of pipeline developments (26.7%) well ahead of its share of live projects (15.9%), driven largely by rapid expansion in the UAE and Saudi Arabia,” it said.

Asia-Pacific’s share is expected to ease, despite a strong pipeline in markets such as Thailand and India. This year’s survey indicates that developers are increasingly targeting growth markets in the Middle East, Latin America, and beyond, the report said.

Future developments are increasingly targeting standalone branded residences, with North America and the Middle East leading the trend. Although hotel co-location remains common, the pipeline indicated a growing preference for independent residential projects under luxury brands, the report said.

“With new brands entering the residences sector seemingly every day, you might be forgiven for thinking that car, fashion, sport, or watch brands are the main story. They’re not. In fact, 83% of existing branded residences are hotel brands, and while this share is forecast to dip slightly in the future, it will remain at around 80%,” it said.