MHADA Lottery 2025: Results for 5,354 affordable homes and 77 plots announced

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) announced the results of the MHADA lottery 2025 on October 11, which included the sale of 5,354 affordable and 77 plots under various housing schemes of its Konkan Housing and Area Development Board. MHADA lottery 2025: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) announced the results of the MHADA lottery 2025 on October 11. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

The results were announced at 11 am on October 11 by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also holds the portfolio of the Housing Ministry.

According to MHADA, the lottery includes homes located across Thane city and district, as well as Vasai in Palghar. However, the plots are located in Oros (Sindhudurg) and Kulgaon–Badlapur.

The MHADA received an overwhelming response, with 1,84,994 applications, of which 1,58,424 applicants paid the earnest deposit.

Speaking at the event, Shinde said, "The Mahayuti government in the state was committed to fulfilling late Bal Thackeray's dream of housing for every Mumbaikar, especially the poor and working class. This dream is being realised through large-scale housing initiatives.

Categories in the lottery The lottery covers five categories, including 20% comprehensive housing scheme (565 flats), 15% of the Integrated City Housing Scheme (3,002 flats), Konkan Board and scattered flats (1,746), and 50% of the affordable housing scheme (41 flats), along with 77 residential plots. 30 to 35 lakh new affordable homes planned in the next five years at a cost of ₹50 lakh crore."

Results screened live According to MHADA, it had broadcast the lottery results live on its YouTube and Facebook pages.

Further, the list of successful applicants will be published on MHADA’s official website, https://housing.mhada.gov.in, after 6 PM on October 11.

Additionally, the MHADA will also receive SMS notifications on their registered mobile numbers confirming their selection, MHADA said.