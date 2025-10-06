MHADA revises premium charges and payment terms to accelerate redevelopment of old housing societies in Mumbai

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has announced revisions to its 2007 redevelopment policy, updating premium charges and payment terms to make the redevelopment of old housing societies in Mumbai’s real estate market more financially viable. The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has announced revisions to its 2007 redevelopment policy, updating premium charges and payment terms to make the redevelopment of old housing societies in Mumbai. (Picture for representational purposes only) (MHADA)

What are the two changes made by the MHADA to make redevelopment more viable? The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has revised its redevelopment policy regarding premium charges for commercial floor space in projects carried out under Regulation 33(5) of the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034.

Under the new policy, the premium for allocating commercial built-up area will be determined using a formula that factors in land rates, market values, and the intended usage. This replaces the earlier rule that required developers to pay 1.5 times the residential rate for commercial space, a system developers had argued made projects financially unviable.

According to MHADA officials, the revised approach balances residential and commercial market rates to arrive at a more equitable premium structure.

According to MHADA, the revision follows representations from real estate developers' apex body CREDAI–MCHI, which highlighted the need for parity between residential and commercial charges to ensure balanced growth.

MHADA has also allowed housing societies and developers to pay the premium for additional built-up area in four equal installments with interest.

The MHADA said that with this, it has aligned its policy with the existing policy of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) for staggered payment of charges and premiums related to building permissions.

Accordingly, the premium payable for the grant of additional built-up area under Regulation 33(5) can now be paid in phased installments, reducing the financial burden on stakeholders and enabling smoother project execution.

Also Read: Is Mumbai’s housing society redevelopment just a numbers game, and what’s a fair extra area for homeowners?

Redevelopment of buildings on MHADA layouts is governed by Regulation 33(5) of the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034. For such projects, developers are required to pay a premium on the additional built-up area available after deducting the existing built-up area from the total permissible built-up area.

According to MHADA, under the revised policy, projects with a plot area of less than 4,000 sq. m will be allowed to pay the premium in five installments. The first installment, 10% of the total premium amount, must be paid within one month from the date of issuance of the Letter of Intent. The subsequent installments of 22.5% each will be due at the end of 12, 24, 36, and 48 months, respectively, all with applicable interest.

For projects with a plot area of 4,000 sq. m and above, the premium amount will be payable in six installments. The first installment, 10% of the total premium, must be paid within one month from the date of issuance of the Letter of Intent. The subsequent installments of 18% each will be due at the end of 12, 24, 36, 48, and 60 months, respectively, all with applicable interest, MHADA said in its statement.

Also Read: MHADA lists 20 buildings as extremely dangerous in South Mumbai, asks residents to move out before monsoon hits

What is redevelopment, premium and built-up area In Maharashtra, several old buildings, particularly those comprising two to seven storeys, are currently undergoing redevelopment. Redevelopment of housing projects involves demolishing the existing structure and replacing it with a modern, larger building, subject to various regulations.

Additionally, residents of the old building receive larger apartments in the new building at no cost, as the builder sells a certain number of apartments in the new building for a profit in the open market. The government also earns revenue by selling the floor space index (FSI) to the builder.

Premiums are various charges levied by authorities at different stages of a real estate project, including initiation, development, and completion of an area or additional built-up space. These include fungible premiums, FSI (floor space index) premiums, open space deficiency charges, fees for additional ground coverage, and premiums for lobbies, lift wells, staircases, and other similar components.

In Mumbai, developers typically pay more than 20 different types of premiums, which can account for 20–30% of the total project cost, according to a developer who requested anonymity.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: From Anjali Tendulkar to Gauri Khan, celebrities and HNIs invest in homes for their staff

Built-up area refers to the total area of a property, including all usable spaces within the walls, the thickness of internal and external walls, balconies, and sometimes other covered areas, such as terraces or verandahs. It is slightly larger than the carpet area, which measures only the actual usable floor space inside a home or office.