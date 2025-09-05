Edit Profile
    MHADA lottery 2025: As many as 478 flats priced between ₹5.48 lakh to ₹27 lakh for sale in Nashik

    MHADA has launched an online lottery to sell affordable EWS homes in Nashik. The 215–537 sq ft units are priced between 5 lakh and 27 lakh

    Published on: Sep 5, 2025 4:50 PM IST
    By HT Real Estate News
    The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) Nashik Board has announced an online lottery for 478 flats across Nashik, priced between 5.48 lakh and 27 lakh.

    MHADA lottery 2025: The apartments, offered under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, are spread across. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Mehul R Thakkar/HT)
    The apartments, offered under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, are spread across Gangapur Shivar, Deolali Shivar, Pathardi Shivar, Mhasrul Shivar, Nashik Shivar, and Agar Takli Shivar.

    The units range from 215 sq ft to 537 sq ft, with the most affordable priced at around 5 lakh and the costliest at over 27 lakh.

    Size and price of the apartments

    MHADA has announced 478 flats under the 20% Inclusive Housing Scheme, all reserved for applicants from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). These include 22 flats at Deolali Shivar, 50 at Gangapur Shivar, 64 at Pathardi Shivar, 196 at Mhasrul Shivar, 14 at Nashik Shivar, and 132 at Agar Takli Shivar.

    Also Read: MHADA lottery 2025: 5,000 affordable homes set to go on sale in Mumbai this Diwali, says Maharashtra housing authority

    The online registration and application process was launched on September 4 through a ‘Go-Live’ ceremony by MHADA vice president and CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal.

    Jaiswal appealed to aspiring applicants to apply only through MHADA’s official website, https://housing.mhada.gov.in, or the MHADA Lottery App, which is available on Android and ios mobiles.

    MHADA has clarified that it has not appointed any representatives, consultants, mediators, or property agents for the sale of these flats. Applicants have been advised not to engage with such persons, as MHADA and the Nashik Board will not be liable for any fraudulent transactions.

    This is the third lottery of the year by the Nashik Board, which has previously allotted 379 flats, 105 shops, and 32 plots through two earlier lotteries."

    Also Read: MHADA lottery: Applications for 20,000 affordable homes in Mumbai, Pune and Konkan Region to open soon

    Application dates

    The online registration process began on September 4, 2025 and will continue until October 3, 2025, 11:59 pm. Applicants can submit their completed forms online until the same deadline. The final list of eligible applicants will be published on MHADA's official website on October 17, 2025 at 12 pm. The date and venue of the lottery draw will be announced later on the website.

    Also Read: MHADA lottery 2025: 5,285 flats, 77 plots up for grabs in Konkan region

    MHADA Mumbai lottery 2025

    In April 2025, MHADA said it is likely to announce the draw for around 5,000 affordable homes in Mumbai around Diwali 2025. In 2024, over 2,000 affordable homes priced between 29 lakh and 6.82 crore were offered for sale.

