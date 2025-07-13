MHADA lottery 2025: 5,285 flats, 77 plots up for grabs in Konkan region

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) Konkan Board has announced a lottery for 5,285 affordable flats and 77 plots near Mumbai, starting July 14. The housing units are located in areas such as Vasai, Thane, Kulgaon, and Badlapur, while the plots are available in the Sindhudurg district of the Konkan region. MHADA lottery 2025 update: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) Konkan Board has announced a lottery for 5,285 affordable flats and 77 plots near Mumbai, starting July 14 (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT )

According to a statement from MHADA, applications with price details and location information will be available online from 1 pm on July 14. The lottery draw will be held on September 3, with an inauguration ceremony scheduled for Monday, July 14, 2025.

Schedule for the housing lottery

The last date to submit applications online is August 13, until 11:59 pm, and the deadline to pay the earnest money deposit (EMD) is August 14, by 11:59 pm.

MHADA will release the draft list of eligible applicants on August 21 by 6 pm, with the window for raising objections open until 6 pm on August 25. The final list of eligible applicants will be published on September 1, it said.

The MHADA said housing units and plots are being offered under various schemes, including 565 flats under the 20% Inclusive Housing Scheme, 3,002 flats under the 15% Integrated Urban Housing Scheme, 1,677 flats under the Konkan Board Housing Scheme and scattered flats in existing conditions, 51 flats under the Konkan Board Affordable Housing category (with 50% affordability criteria), and 77 plots under the Konkan Board Housing Scheme.

Also Read: MHADA plans to conduct two housing lotteries annually, create stock of 50,000 affordable homes over the next five years

MHADA has clarified that its lottery system is fully online and transparent, with no human involvement. The authority said that it has not appointed any agents, consultants, or property dealers, and strongly warned applicants against engaging with third parties or falling for misleading offers.

Also Read: Maharashtra Housing Policy 2025: Statewide survey proposed to assess housing demand in post-COVID-19 era

MHADA lottery 2025 Mumbai

Ht.com reported in May 2025 that the MHADA is expected to announce the draw for approximately 5,000 affordable homes around Diwali 2025.

"The MHADA is planning to announce a lottery draw of about 5,000 homes this September - October," Sanjeev Jaiswal, vice president and chief executive officer of MHADA, told reporters in May 2025.

According to MHADA officials, around 5,200 affordable homes are likely to be part of the draw, which will be announced in the coming months. The schedule, pricing, and locations of the MHADA lottery 2025 for Mumbai will be announced at a later stage, as they are yet to be finalised.

Also Read: MHADA lists 20 buildings as extremely dangerous in South Mumbai, asks residents to move out before monsoon hits

In 2024, more than 2000 affordable homes in the price range of ₹29 lakh to ₹6.82 crore were up for sale.