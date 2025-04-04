Patra Chawl redevelopment: MHADA completes allotment of flats to 663 tenants in Mumbai's Goregaon

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on April 4 announced that it has undertaken a lottery allotment of 663 eligible tenants under the Patra Chawl redevelopment project in Mumbai's Goregaon. The MHADA on April 4 announced that it has undertaken a lottery allotment of 663 eligible tenants under the Patra Chawl redevelopment project. (Picture for representational purposes only)((Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) )

According to the MHADA statement, the nearly 15-year wait for houses by the members of the Siddharth Nagar (Patra Chawl) Co-operative Housing Society in Goregaon (West) finally ended today.

The Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board of MHADA successfully conducted a computerised lottery draw to allot rehabilitation tenements to 663 eligible members under the redevelopment project located on Plot No. R-9, the company said in a statement.

Milind Borikar, Chief Officer of Mumbai Board, MHADA said, “Through the RAT (Randomized Allotment of Tenement) computerized system, eligible members were allotted the number of their rehab tenement, including details such as building number, wing, and floor, in a transparent and systematic manner.”

Borikar added that MHADA’s computerized lottery system is highly transparent and free from any human interference. Being a government undertaking, MHADA strictly follows prescribed procedures and government-approved methods for allotment.

According to MHADA, the project received its Occupancy Certificate (OC) on April 1, 2025. Although the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) mandate 412 parking spaces, the board has arranged for 686 parking spots, ensuring one dedicated parking space per tenement.

Borikar also announced that if beneficiaries require any structural repairs within one year of taking possession, MHADA will ensure such services are provided free of cost through appointed contractors.

Moreover, even though the possession process has commenced, rent compensation will continue to be provided to all members until May 2025. Since January 2018, MHADA has so far disbursed ₹129 crore as rent compensation to eligible members, the statement reads.

What is the Patra Chawl Redevelopment Project?

Patra Chawl is located in the Siddharth Nagar area of Goregaon, Mumbai. Originally built as a military barrack by the British during World War II, it later came under the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) after independence. Given its size and the number of tenants it accommodated, residents recall the area having ample open space.

The Chawl underwent redevelopment in 2008. There were over 660 tenants, and the housing units were spread across 47 acres.

In 2008, MHADA took up the redevelopment project and appointed Guru Ashish Construction Private Limited (GACPL), a sister concern of real estate company Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), to rehabilitate over 670 tenants and redevelop the locality.

However, around four years ago, as the construction was delayed, the MHADA took over the redevelopment and construction.