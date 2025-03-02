Dharavi Redevelopment: 5 key highlights of the master plan and the ongoing survey

The much-anticipated master plan for the Dharavi redevelopment project is expected to be ready within a month as authorities conduct surveys for the redevelopment and rehabilitation of one of the world’s largest slum clusters. The much-anticipated master plan for the Dharavi redevelopment project is expected to be ready within a month. (REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni/File Photo)

SVR Srinivas, CEO of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, told reporters on February 27 that the project’s investment is estimated at around ₹3 lakh crore. Efforts are underway to finalise the master plan and the survey report in the coming months.

Here are five key ways the Master Plan and ongoing survey will shape Dharavi’s redevelopment and rehabilitation in Mumbai.

1. What is Dharavi’s Master Plan?

Dharavi spans 600 acres, with 296 acres earmarked for redevelopment. In January 2024, Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL)—a joint venture between the Government of Maharashtra and the Adani Group—appointed renowned architect Hafeez Contractor to lead the ambitious Dharavi redevelopment project, which aims to rehabilitate 0.7 million residents.

The Master Plan will serve as a roadmap for the rehabilitation of Dharavi’s estimated one million residents, integrating residential, commercial, and industrial spaces within and beyond the area.

2. Why is Dharavi's master plan required?

According to officials, NMDPL is expected to invest over ₹25,000 crore in rehabilitating nearly one million residents of Dharavi. This includes planning to rehabilitate eligible tenements across residential buildings, commercial spaces, and industrial units.

Additionally, authorities will have to develop the supporting infrastructure necessary to accommodate both eligible and non-eligible tenements. The Master Plan will serve as a strategic roadmap, guiding the planning and execution of this large-scale redevelopment project.

3. How will eligible and non-eligible tenements be determined?

According to Srinivas, the authorities are surveying the residents of Dharavi and expect it to be completed in the coming months.

Srinivas added that the survey of over 50,000 tenements has been completed, and over 80,000 tenements have been numbered.

“We had a target to complete the survey by March, but now that looks difficult, but at least the numbering will be completed, and the survey will also be completed in coming months,” he said on February 27.

4. How Much Construction is Planned for Dharavi Redevelopment?

According to a Hindustan Times report, the Dharavi redevelopment project aims to construct 10 crore sq. ft. of rehabilitation structures and 14 crore sq. ft. of saleable property.

An estimated ₹25,000 crore will be invested in building rehabilitation units. Out of the total projected investment of ₹3 lakh crore, nearly ₹2,000 crore has already been spent, with NMDPL’s board approving an additional ₹2,000 crore for upcoming development.

5. What will Dharavi residents receive under the rehabilitation plan?

As per Maharashtra’s Slum Rehabilitation Act, each eligible resident of Dharavi will receive one rehabilitation unit, regardless of the number of tenements they own. These units will be 350 sq. ft. in size—an upgrade from the 300 sq. ft. units provided in other slum redevelopment projects.

Residents deemed ineligible for rehabilitation within Dharavi will be relocated to rental housing complexes outside the area under a hire-purchase arrangement.