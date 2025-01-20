Dharavi redevelopment: Construction work on the 6.4-acre land parcel to commence; railway land receives approval

Construction work on the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) is expected to start in the coming days, with DPR finally receiving the commencement certificate (CC) for the 6.4-acre railway land rehab portion of the Dharavi redevelopment project, said SVR Srinivas, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP). Construction work on the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) is expected to start in the coming days, with DPR finally receiving the commencement certificate (CC) for the 6.4-acre railway land ( REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni/File Photo)

"We have received a CC for the railway land portion that is part of the project in the first phase. This has paved the way for rehabilitation permission and construction going forward," Srinivas told HT.com.

In August 2024, Srinivas told HT.com that authorities were conducting a survey and that they had surveyed around 10,000 eligible and ineligible tenements. The total number of tenements will be known once the survey is completed," Srinivas told reporters.

The tentative deadline for the completion of the survey is March 2025, officials had said in August 2024.

"Dharavi is the slum rehabilitation project where both eligible and ineligible tenements will be given a house. We need around 550 acres of land to house the ineligible tenements, and we have applied for the same. We have not got any of the land yet," Srinivas had said in August 2024.

All about the Dharavi redevelopment project

Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL), now known as Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL), is a joint venture between the Government of Maharashtra and the Adani Group. It is also known as ‘the largest urban rejuvenation project in the world’ and ‘the first step towards making Mumbai slum-free.’

In November 2022, Adani Group was declared the winner of the project. The Group had won the bid by promising an initial investment of ₹5,069 crore for the over ₹20,000-crore project.

The area was in the spotlight as it is one of the locations where the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire was shot. It is spread across 600 acres, of which 296 acres will be redeveloped. Renowned architect The Adani Group has roped in three city planners, including Hafeez Contractor, to run the Dharavi Redevelopment Project in Mumbai. The project involves redevelopment and rehabilitating 0.7 million residents in one of Asia’s largest slum clusters.