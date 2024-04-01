Dharavi redevelopment project: Housing eligibility survey starts today

Mumbai: The second phase of a door-to-door survey of Dharavi residents to determine eligibility for free housing will begin on April 1 on Monday from Kamla Raman Nagar area for the redevelopment project of Asia’s largest slum. On March 18, a survey began in Dharavi where its residents were given unique identification numbers for their homes. It was followed by laser mapping of the respective lanes. Mumbai, India - March 18, 2024 : SVR Srinivas, CEO of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project interacts with resident of Kamla Raman Nagar, as survey for Dharavi Redevelopment project begins today from Kamla Raman Nagar in Mumbai, India, on Monday, March 18, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

In this phase of the survey starting today, surveyors from Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL) will visit all the structures with the unique identification numbers and will collect the documents related to the building from the tenants. The documents will be then scanned on the spot and returned to them. The scanned papers would then be registered in the centralised system related to the Dharavi survey with unique numbers.

Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd is a joint venture between Adani Realty and the state government and it was formed to undertake the redevelopment of Dharavi. The survey, which is expected to be completed in eight months, will also help create ‘Digital Dharavi,’ an advanced library of one of the world’s largest informal settlements.

The slum redevelopment project would be the first one where occupants on the first, second and third floors of the hutment will be given houses under a rental housing scheme.

DRPPL will provide free houses under the redevelopment scheme to all ground floor structures protected as per government policies. The tenants on the upper floors will have to opt for hire purchase under the rental housing scheme, which will be conducted on saltpan lands. The data will be used by the state government to determine the rehabilitation eligibility criteria under the proposed redevelopment project.