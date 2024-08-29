Construction work may start in six to eight months, survey on: SVR Srinivas, CEO of Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Construction work on Dharavi redevelopment project (DRP) may start in the next six to eight months, said SVR Srinivas, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), on the sidelines of The Real Estate Forum 2024 organised by the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), an apex body of real estate developers. Construction work on Dharavi redevelopment project (DRP) may start in the next six to eight months, said SVR Srinivas, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP). (AP Photo/Dar Yasin) (AP)

Srinivas said the survey of Dharavi tenements is currently on and is likely to be completed by March 2025.

The construction work will start with the railway land inside Dharavi, Srinivas said.

"Until now, we have surveyed around 10,000 tenements which are eligible and ineligible tenements. The total number of tenements will be known exactly once the survey is completed," Srinivas told reporters.

"Dharavi is the slum rehabilitation project where both eligible and ineligible tenements will be given a house. For housing the ineligible tenements, we need around 550 acres of land and we have applied for the same. We have not got any of the land yet," Srinivas said.

Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL), a joint venture between the Government of Maharashtra and the Adani Group, had begun the survey in the area to collect data from lakhs of informal residents of Dharavi for what is said to be “the largest urban rejuvenation projects in the world” and “the first step towards making Mumbai slum-free.”

All about the Dharavi redevelopment project

In November 2022, Adani Group was declared the winner of the Dharavi redevelopment project. The Group had won the bid by promising an initial investment of ₹5,069 crore for the over ₹20,000-crore project.

Dharavi came into the spotlight as one of the locations where the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire was shot. It is spread across 600 acres of which 296 acres will be redeveloped.

