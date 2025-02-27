Dharavi redevelopment master plan likely to be ready in a month, 3 lakh crore investment expected for the project: CEO

The master plan for the Dharavi redevelopment project is likely to be ready within a month, and the tenement survey is also expected to be completed in the coming months, SVR Srinivas, CEO of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project said on February 27. The master plan for the Dharavi redevelopment project is likely to be ready within a month, and the tenement survey is also expected to be completed in the coming months.( REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni/File Photo)

Speaking to reporters on February 27, Srinivas estimated the total investment for the redevelopment and rehabilitation project to be approximately ₹3 lakh crore.

SVR Srinivas, CEO of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, said that the draft of the Dharavi redevelopment master plan is ready, and the final details are being worked out for submission.

He added that the master plan is expected to be finalised within the next month and, once approved, made available in the public domain.

Srinivas added that the survey of over 50,000 tenements has been completed, and over 80,000 tenements have been numbered.

“We had a target to complete the survey by March, but now that looks difficult, but at least the numbering will be completed, and survey will also be completed in coming months,” he said.

Srinivas further added that the project is huge, and they expect the total investment to be close to ₹3 lakh crore.

He added that around 250 to 300 acres of land for the rehabilitation of Dharavi residents has already been approved. "We have got land in Kurla, and more land will also be available in the coming months", he said.

"Dharavi is the slum rehabilitation project where both eligible and ineligible tenements will be given a house. For housing the ineligible tenements, we need around 550 acres of land, and we have applied for the same," Srinivas told HT.com in August 2024.

All about the Dharavi redevelopment project

Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL), now known as Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL), is a joint venture between the Government of Maharashtra and the Adani Group. It is also known as ‘the largest urban rejuvenation project in the world’ and ‘the first step towards making Mumbai slum-free.’

In the last 17 years, the Maharashtra government has made nearly half a dozen unsuccessful attempts to redevelop Dharavi. In November 2022, Adani Group was declared the project winner. The Group won the bid by promising an initial investment of ₹5,069 crore for the redevelopment of one of the world's largest slum clusters.

The area became spotlighted as one of the locations where the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire was shot. It is spread across 600 acres, of which 296 acres will be redeveloped.

The project completion timeline is 17 years. However, the rehabilitation portion of Dharavi’s redevelopment is to be completed within seven years after the project approvals are in place.