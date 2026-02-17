MHADA starts online sale of 118 flats in Mumbai on a First-come, first-served basis. Click for more details

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has started the sale of 118 affordable homes in Mumbai on a First Come, First Served (FCFS) basis from today. Online applications for 118 affordable homes in Mumbai began at 11 AM on February 17, the state housing authority said. MHADA lottery 2026: The state housing authority- MHADA has started the sale of 118 affordable homes in Mumbai on a First Come, First Served (FCFS) basis from today. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Mehul R Thakkar/HT )

Applicants can initiate the online application registration process on MHADA's official website: https://bookmyhome.mhada.gov.in.

MHADA said the flats included under the FCFS scheme were earlier offered through lotteries but remained unsold for various reasons, and have now been put up for sale.

According to sources, the most expensive apartment for sale is in South Mumbai's Tardeo, priced at over ₹8 crore, while the least expensive is ₹38 lakh.

According to MHADA, the flats are available in areas such as Kandivali, Charkop, Shimpoli, Antop Hill, Wadala, Powai, Malad, Mankhurd, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Byculla, Tardeo, Lower Parel, Sion, Juhu, and Andheri.

The MHADA had earlier announced the same on February 2, stating that online applications would start on February 5. However, the same was postponed due to a technical glitch. The housing authority had planned to sell 120 apartments; however, the number has been reduced to 118.

The MHADA said that the process of submitting the online application, paying the security deposit and application fee, and selecting the flat will begin on March 4, 2026. After finalising a flat, the applicant must pay 10 per cent of the flat’s sale price within 48 hours.

Things applicants must keep in mind for the application According to MHADA, the applicant must be at least 18 years old on the date of application submission and must be an Indian citizen.

The MHADA said that a Domicile Certificate of the state of Maharashtra will be required for the application. The Domicile Certificate must have been issued after January 2018 and must have a barcode, the MHADA said.

The housing authority said that if the applicant is single, his/her own Aadhar card/PAN card will be required, if the applicant is married, the Aadhar card/PAN card of the spouse will be required, and if the applicant is divorced, a certified copy of the judgment of the competent court or a copy of the appeal if filed (the possession of the flat will not be given without a copy of the final judgment).

According to MHADA, if homebuyers wish to take a housing loan from a financial institution, they must upload the pre-sanctioned letter from the concerned institution using their login ID. After this, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) will be issued by the office in the name of the bank through the applicant's login ID. Upon full payment of the flat price and stamp duty, the allotment and possession letters will be issued.