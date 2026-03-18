MHADA sells 64 homes out of 118 under first-come, first-served scheme in Mumbai; premium flats priced ₹4–8 crore unsold

Nearly half of the 118 apartments, 64 units, have been sold by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) under its first-come, first-served (FCFS) scheme launched in February. The remaining unsold units are largely in the higher price bracket of ₹4 crore to ₹8 crore. MHADA update: Nearly half of the 118 apartments, 64 units, were sold by the state housing authority under its first-come, first-served (FCFS) scheme launched in February (Picture for representational purposes only) (MHADA Photo )

What is MHADA's FCFS scheme? In February 2026, MHADA announced the sale of 118 flats under an FCFS scheme. These apartments were earlier offered through several lottery schemes but remained unsold for various reasons and were put up for sale on a first-come, First-Served Basis.

The flats were put up for sale in areas such as Kandivali, Charkop, Shimpoli, Antop Hill, Wadala, Powai, Malad, Mankhurd, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Byculla, Tardeo, Lower Parel, Sion, Juhu, and Andheri.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Oberoi Realty inks deal to acquire Versova land with 17 lakh sq ft potential

64 apartments sold in the last month “We were able to sell 64 apartments under the FCFS scheme. The units sold were largely in the lower price brackets, while the unsold inventory is in the higher price range of ₹4 crore, ₹5 crore, and ₹8 crore. The most expensive apartment, priced at ₹8 crore in South Mumbai, also remains unsold," said Milind Borikar, CEO of MHADA's Mumbai Board.

“We will continue efforts to sell the remaining units under the FCFS scheme. However, these units will not be included in the upcoming lottery since they remained unsold earlier. Instead, we are working to sell them through the open market,” Borikar said.

Also Read: MHADA lottery 2026: Housing draw for 2,500 affordable homes in Mumbai in 10 days, says CEO

How much do the 118 apartments put up for sale cost? More than 70% of the 118 MHADA apartments offered under the FCFS scheme in Mumbai were priced below ₹2 crore. As per the price bifurcation on MHADA’s website, 40 flats are available below ₹1 crore, over 70 units fall under the ₹2 crore category, while 28 apartments are priced between ₹2 crore and ₹8 crore.

The most expensive apartment put up for sale by MHADA is located at Crescent Tower in the Tardeo area of South Mumbai. The apartment has a built-up area of approximately 1,838 sq ft (170.76 sq m) and a carpet area of around 1,532 sq ft (142.3 sq m), according to details on the MHADA website.

Apart from this, the MHADA has listed three additional apartments in the same building priced between ₹6.27 crore and ₹7.94 crore. The authority has also put several flats on sale in Juhu, Mumbai, with prices ranging from ₹3 crore to ₹5.50 crore, according to available data.

Also Read: MHADA hands over 864 flats to tenants under Naigaon BDD Chawl redevelopment project

The most affordable apartment offered by the MHADA is located in PMGP Colony, Mankhurd. The unit has a built-up area of around 247 sq ft (23 sq m) and a carpet area of approximately 225 sq ft (20.91 sq m). It is priced at ₹31.17 lakh.

Apart from this, MHADA has also listed apartments across locations such as Kandivali, Charkop, Wadala, Malad and Byculla, with prices ranging from ₹35 lakh to ₹3 crore.