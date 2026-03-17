MHADA lottery 2026: Housing draw for 2,500 affordable homes in Mumbai in 10 days, says CEO
MHADA lottery 2026 to offer 2,500 affordable homes across multiple locations in Mumbai
The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is set to announce its annual lottery for around 2,500 affordable homes in Mumbai over the next two weeks.
According to officials, these homes will be located across various parts of the city.
"We are going to announce a lottery of 2,500 affordable homes in Mumbai after 10 days," said Milind Borikar, CEO, MHADA's Mumbai Board.
"The apartments will be available for sale in all income segments across the city," Borikar said.
MHADA's annual lottery caters to a mix of economically weaker sections (EWS), lower-income groups (LIG), middle-income groups (MIG), and high-income groups (HIG).
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Under the EWS category, those with a family income of up to ₹6 lakh per annum can apply for a home. Those with an income between ₹6 lakh and ₹9 lakh can apply under the LIG category.
Those with a family income between ₹9 lakh and ₹12 lakh can apply under the MIG category, and those with a family income above ₹12 lakh per annum can apply under the HIG category.
Also Read: MHADA Lottery 2026: 5,000 affordable homes likely to be offered in Mumbai in the next two months
What is the MHADA lottery?
The MHADA lottery is a government-run housing allotment system in the state of Maharashtra that offers affordable homes to different income groups through a computerised draw. The lottery is conducted annually by MHADA, including in cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur, and several others.
The MHADA did not conduct its annual Mumbai lottery in 2025; however, in 2024, more than 2,000 affordable homes priced between ₹29 lakh and ₹6.82 crore were available for sale.
The apartments in the high-income group were offered in the range of ₹1 crore to ₹6 crore and above. The homes were located in areas such as Andheri, Antop Hill, Juhu, Goregaon, Tardeo, Vikhroli, and Powai, among others.
The most expensive unit offered in the MHADA lottery in 2024 was worth ₹6.82 crore in the Tardeo area of south Mumbai, measuring over 1,500 sq ft.
Also Read: Did you know ₹1 crore can barely get you a bathroom-sized apartment in South Mumbai
The MHADA is the nodal agency for providing affordable housing in the State. Since its establishment (1977) up to November 2025, MHADA has constructed 5.27 lakh dwelling units in Maharashtra, according to data shared by the Maharashtra government Economic Survey 2025-26.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.Read More