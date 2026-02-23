MHADA FCFS Housing Scheme: Over 70% of 118 flats priced below ₹2 crore; Costliest unit at ₹8 crore in South Mumbai

More than 70% of the 118 apartments offered by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) under the First-Come, First-Served (FCFS) scheme in Mumbai are priced below ₹2 crore. MHADA update: More than 70% of the 118 apartments offered by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) under the First-Come, First-Served (FCFS) scheme. (HT Files)

As per the price bifurcation on MHADA’s website, 40 flats are available below ₹1 crore, over 70 units fall under the ₹2 crore category, while 28 apartments are priced between ₹2 crore and ₹8 crore.

In the Mumbai real estate market, nearly 70–80% of apartment registrations fall in the price bracket below ₹2 crore. Around 10–20% are in the ₹2 crore– ₹5 crore range, while the remaining 5–7% comprise properties priced above ₹5 crore.

All about the costliest ₹ 8 crore apartment The most expensive apartment put up for sale by MHADA is located at Crescent Tower in the Tardeo area of South Mumbai. The apartment has a built-up area of approximately 1,838 sq ft (170.76 sq m) and a carpet area of around 1,532 sq ft (142.3 sq m), according to details on the MHADA website.

The unit is priced at ₹8 crore ( ₹8,00,38,234), with an earnest money deposit (EMD) of ₹6 lakh. A total of two tenements are being offered in this category, it said.

Apart from this, the MHADA has listed three additional apartments in the same building priced between ₹6.27 crore and ₹7.94 crore. The authority has also put several flats on sale in Juhu, Mumbai, with prices ranging from ₹3 crore to ₹5.50 crore, according to available data.

Most affordable ₹ 31 lakh MHADA apartment: Key details The most affordable apartment offered by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is located in PMGP Colony, Mankhurd.

The unit has a built-up area of around 247 sq ft (23 sq m) and a carpet area of approximately 225 sq ft (20.91 sq m). It is priced at ₹31.17 lakh, with an earnest money deposit (EMD) of ₹1 lakh. Only one tenement is available in this category.

Apart from this, MHADA has also listed apartments across locations such as Kandivali, Charkop, Wadala, Malad and Byculla, with prices ranging from ₹35 lakh to ₹3 crore.

What is MHADA's FCFS scheme? MHADA said the flats included under the FCFS scheme were earlier offered through lotteries but remained unsold for various reasons, and have now been put up for sale.

According to MHADA, the flats are available in areas such as Kandivali, Charkop, Shimpoli, Antop Hill, Wadala, Powai, Malad, Mankhurd, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Byculla, Tardeo, Lower Parel, Sion, Juhu, and Andheri.

Applicants can initiate the online application registration process on MHADA's official website: https://bookmyhome.mhada.gov.in.

MHADA said the process of submitting the online application, paying the security deposit and application fee, and selecting the flat will begin on March 4, 2026. After finalising a flat, the applicant must pay 10 per cent of the flat’s sale price within 48 hours.

According to MHADA, the applicant must be at least 18 years old on the date of application submission and must be an Indian citizen.