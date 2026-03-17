Prabhu Deva sells two flats in one of Mumbai’s tallest towers for ₹14.8 crore, bought for ₹14.45 crore in 2012

Prabhu Deva, Actor, dancer and choreographer, has sold two apartments in South Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi area for ₹14.80 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The units are located in the Minerva building, one of the city's tallest residential towers. Mumbai real estate update: Prabhu Deva, Actor, dancer and choreographer, has sold two apartments in South Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi area for ₹14.80 crore. (BCCI )

According to the documents, he purchased the two apartments in December 2012 for a combined ₹14.45 crore.

The documents show that the two apartments, each measuring 1,295 sq ft, are on the 32nd and 33rd floors of the building, totalling 2,590 sq ft.

Prabhu Deva sold the two apartments to Priya Ruparel and Manju Dange for ₹7.40 crore each, according to the documents.

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A stamp duty of ₹74 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid, and the transaction was registered on March 13, 2026, the documents show.

The two apartments were sold along with four parking spaces.

Prabhu Deva, Priya Ruparel, and Manju Dange could not be reached for comment.

All about Minerva, one of the tallest buildings in Mumbai Lokhandwala Minerva is one of Mumbai’s tallest residential towers, located in Mahalaxmi. Lokhandwala Infrastructure developed the building, a skyscraper that rises about 301 metres and has 79 floors. It forms part of the Lokhandwala Minerva complex and offers ultra-luxury apartments with views of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and the Arabian Sea.

Also Read: Redevelopment or early exit? What Mumbai homeowners can learn from Preity Zinta’s apartment sale

It faced prolonged possession delays, prompting the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) to direct the developer to pay interest to a homebuyer. The project received a part-occupation certificate in early 2023 after securing a registration extension from MahaRERA until December 2024.

https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/mumbai-news/maharera-grants-interest-on-delayed-possession-to-minerva-buyer-101705950144741.html

Celebrity apartment sales add buzz to Mumbai’s housing market In the last four months, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has been in the news for selling her apartment. Zinta sold an apartment in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area of Bandra for ₹18.50 crore. The apartment was allotted to Zinta in April 2025 following the redevelopment of her old building.

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This marks Zinta's second apartment sale in the past four months. In November 2025, documents show she sold a 1,474 sq ft apartment on the 11th floor of the Rustomjee Parishram building for over ₹14 crore.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate news: Manoj Bajpayee sells apartment in Mahalaxmi area for ₹9 crore

In 2024, actor Manoj Bajpayee, along with his wife Shabana Raza Bajpayee, sold their apartment in the same project for ₹9 crore. The actor purchased the apartment in 2013 with his wife, Shabana, for ₹6.40 crore.