Redevelopment or early exit? What Mumbai homeowners can learn from Preity Zinta’s apartment sale

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta recently sold her Mumbai apartment for ₹18.50 crore after the redevelopment of her old building, highlighting a common dilemma for homeowners: whether to sell before or after redevelopment. Experts say redeveloped buildings often command higher resale value because buyers prefer newer projects with modern amenities such as parking, security and upgraded infrastructure. Mumbai real estate market update: Bollywood actor Preity Zinta recently sold her Mumbai apartment for ₹18.50 crore after the redevelopment of her old building, highlighting a common dilemma for homeowners: whether to sell before or after redevelopment (Instagram/ Preity Zinta)

Having said that, for some owners, selling before redevelopment helps them avoid years of uncertainty, possible construction delays and the inconvenience of temporary relocation, as these projects often take several years due to regulatory approvals and financial or construction challenges.

Preity Zinta’s redeveloped property deal According to property registration documents, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta sold an apartment in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area of Bandra for ₹18.50 crore. The apartment was allotted to Zinta in April 2025 following the redevelopment of her old building.

This marks Zinta's second apartment sale in the past four months. In November 2025, documents show she sold a 1,474 sq ft apartment on the 11th floor of the Rustomjee Parishram building for over ₹14 crore. Sources close to Zinta had told Hindustan Times Real Estate in December 2025 that she may reinvest the proceeds from the November sale into a new property worth around ₹100 crore in Mumbai’s Bandra area.

It should be noted that during redevelopment, homeowners temporarily vacate their flats while developers rebuild the project. Once construction is complete, the original owners receive newly constructed apartments, usually with improved layouts, better infrastructure, and, in some cases, additional carpet area. Such upgrades significantly enhance property valuations, as appears to have been the case in the Preity Zinta transaction.

What should homeowners do? Sell an apartment in an old building or wait for redevelopment? Real estate experts say redevelopment can unlock higher resale value because homebuyers generally prefer newer buildings with amenities such as parking, security systems, and updated infrastructure. As a result, apartments in redeveloped projects often command a premium over those in older buildings in the same neighbourhood.

However, deciding whether to sell before or after redevelopment depends on several factors. Owners who sell before redevelopment may avoid years of uncertainty, construction delays, and the inconvenience of temporary relocation. In some projects, redevelopment timelines can stretch for several years due to regulatory approvals, financial issues, or construction delays, experts said.

“Waiting for redevelopment to be completed may yield higher returns, but the decision largely depends on the homeowner’s age. Senior citizens may not want to wait for long project timelines and could consider selling and exiting if possible. For younger homeowners, waiting could make sense. However, even then, the outcome depends on factors such as the additional area offered, the developer involved and the location. In high-demand micro-markets such as Bandra, Juhu, or Andheri, the likelihood of redevelopment generating better value is generally higher. Ultimately, there is no uniform rule that applies to every case," Ritesh Mehta, Senior Director and Head (North and West), Residential Services and Developer Initiatives, JLL India.

“The decision also depends on the homeowner’s financial needs, the developer’s reputation and the project’s expected timeline. If redevelopment is likely to proceed smoothly, holding on to the property could result in higher capital gains. However, if the project faces uncertainty, some homeowners may prefer to exit earlier and reinvest elsewhere,” Mehta said.

Homeowners should not treat redevelopment purely as a business transaction, say experts According to experts, homeowners should not treat redevelopment purely as a business transaction, as the property is primarily meant for their own use.

“In many cases, the titles of old buildings are not clear due to issues such as the absence of an occupation certificate, lack of conveyance and other documentation gaps. If you know there are title defects in your building and redevelopment is likely to be complicated, you should consider selling if you are getting an opportunity to exit. If exiting is difficult, you may have to continue living in the old building and hope that redevelopment eventually works out,” said Ashish Mhatre, a real estate consultant based in Mumbai’s Borivali.

"Another reason homeowners should not wait for redevelopment to materialise is when they want to upgrade, and are getting a good deal for the sale and purchase of their new home. In my opinion, it is all about timing. If your purpose is being served, it does not make sense to wait for redevelopment to materialise. Ultimately, this is not a business transaction, but you are dealing with your housing transaction where you will be residing," Mhatre added.