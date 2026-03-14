Mumbai real estate: Do Bollywood celebrity home purchases push up apartment prices in a building?

When a well-known Bollywood celebrity buys a home in a building, it often brings a burst of attention to the project and the surrounding micro-market, with media coverage and social media chatter drawing curious buyers and brokers alike. The presence of a famous resident can also add an aura of exclusivity, with some homebuyers associating celebrity neighbours with enhanced prestige, security and a premium lifestyle—factors that can help position a building as a sought-after address. Mumbai real estate update: While developers and brokers may highlight the celebrity connection in marketing pitches, the buzz tends to be temporary, and prices eventually align with broader market dynamics, experts said. (HT Files )

However, real estate experts caution that the effect is usually more about perception than pricing power. Property values, as always, are largely determined by fundamentals such as location, the developer’s reputation, amenities, connectivity and overall market demand. While developers and brokers may highlight the celebrity connection in marketing pitches, the buzz tends to be temporary, and prices eventually align with broader market dynamics.

In recent years, several film stars have purchased apartments in projects developed by private builders across the city, often bringing attention to the buildings and micro-markets they invest in. According to real estate experts, celebrity transactions usually attract significant attention, though that is not always the case.

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Bollywood celebrities in the news for real estate transactions Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has been among the most prominent celebrity buyers in Mumbai’s property market. Bachchan, along with his son Abhishek Bachchan, has purchased and sold multiple properties in recent years, including residential units in high-end developments in suburban Mumbai and land purchases in Alibaug and Ayodhya.

Additionally, actor Akshay Kumar has invested in and sold apartments in several real estate projects in the Mumbai market. Over the last two years, actors like Kartik Aaryan, Kirti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Jitendra Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, among several others, have remained in the news for purchasing, selling or renting properties in the city.

In the last six months, Preity Zinta, Hritik Roshan and family, along with Bobby Deol, and Sonu Nigam's father, Agam Nigam, have been in the news for real estate transactions in the Mumbai market.

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Does the celebrity factor command a premium? A celebrity purchase may create buzz and short-term demand, but sustained price increases depend on the property’s fundamentals rather than the celebrity factor.

"Real estate projects can command a premium when there is a celebrity association. However, that isn’t always the case. Ultimately, pricing also depends on factors such as the product itself, the age of the property, and the project’s location," said Sandeep Reddy, co-founder of Zapkey.com, a portal that tracks real estate transactions.

"A notable example, including others, is Rustomjee Paramount, which houses celebrities like Bollywood icon Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, cricketers Hardik and Krunal Pandya (rent and sale), Rani Mukherjee, among others, where rates command a premium over neighbouring buildings of similar stature and age," Reddy said.

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Other examples include Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, and Kirti Sanon owning properties in plotted developments by The House of Abhinandan Lodha. Hrithik Roshan, his family, and Bobby Deol have purchased multiple commercial units in the Yura Business Park - Phase 2 project in Andheri, Mumbai.