We analysed thousands of reviews - Here are 5 lip balms worth considering

The 5 lip balms have great reviews and you should try these (Pexels) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility Lip balms are one of the essential skincare products, and I have been a big fan of lip balms myself. I'm always on the hunt for the best nourishing and moisturising lip balms to soften my dry and chapped lips. And after reading thousands of reviews and talking with plenty of women, we have listed these 5 lip balms that work wonders on dry and cracked lips. With hundreds of options available online, we looked at bestseller rankings, user feedback and reviews across popular beauty platforms to identify five lip balms worth considering. The current bestseller landscape in India includes everything from classic moisturising formulas to ceramide- and SPF-enriched options. 5 Lip balms worth considering:

If you prefer a lip balm that feels more like a beauty product than a basic moisturiser, Laneige Lip Glowy Balm is worth considering. This lip balm has over 24,000 reviews on Amazon.in, with most customers loving this lip balm for its hydrating and moisturising effect. They also say it has a subtle shine without being sticky. In fact, as per Amazon, over 500 units of this lip balm were sold in August alone. This lip balm has a lightweight, glossy texture and is designed to leave lips looking soft and moisturised without feeling overly heavy. It is particularly appealing if you like a subtle sheen rather than a completely matte finish. What makes it different is the combination of lip care and makeup appeal. It can be worn on its own for a fresh look or layered over lipstick when your lips need additional moisture. Best for: Everyday hydration with a glossy finish.

2 . WishCare Tinted Lip Balm SPF 50 PA++++ | Brightening Lip Balm for Dark Lips | In-Vivo Tested | Kojic Acid & Niacinamide | For Women | 5g Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

For those who want their lip balm to do more than just moisturise, WishCare Tinted Ceramide Lip Balm SPF 50 PA+++ is an interesting option. It combines lip hydration with sun protection and a tint, making it particularly practical for daytime use. This is basically the reason why this lip balm has over 14,000 positive reviews on Amazon.in. Most customers love this lip balm for its natural pink colour that reduces pigmentation and keeps lips soft and hydrated. They appreciate its silky texture, pleasant fragrance, and effectiveness in reducing lip pigmentation. This is why over 20K units of this lip balm were sold in August. The inclusion of ceramides makes it appealing for people who are looking for barrier-supporting lip care, while SPF makes it more suitable for daily outdoor use. The tint also means you can get a little colour without reaching for lipstick. Best for: Daytime lip care, especially if SPF and tint are priorities.

If you are looking to buy a lip balm at an affordable price with great benefits, then Biotique Fruit Whitening lip balm is surely for you. The lip balm has over 32,000 customer reviews and more than 2,000 units sold in August. Enriched with fruit extracts and natural ingredients, the balm is designed to help keep lips soft, smooth and conditioned while adding a subtle, healthy-looking sheen. Its compact format makes it convenient to carry and reapply throughout the day. If you are looking for an affordable everyday lip balm that combines basic hydration with fruit-based care, this is a simple option to consider for your lip-care routine. Best for: Pigmented and dull-looking lips.

Sometimes, the simplest formulas remain the most dependable. Vaseline Lip Theraphy continues to be popular among Indian shoppers and currently feature prominently among Amazon's bestselling lip balms. Most customers find this lip balm effective, noting that a little goes a long way and it works well for dry, chapped lips. This is the reason, this lip balm has got over 32,000 reviews. The appeal is straightforward: these balms focus on moisturising and helping prevent lips from feeling dry. The familiar Vaseline texture makes them particularly useful when your lips need an extra layer of moisture. This petroleum jelly-based lip balm is effective for sealing in moisture, particularly when used overnight. Best for: Simple, no-fuss moisturisation and overnight lip care.

If you want something familiar for everyday use, NIVEA Original Lip Balm is another option worth considering. NIVEA says its current formula contains shea butter, natural oils and vitamin E and is designed to keep lips moisturised for over 24 hours. This lip balm has over 14,000 positive customer reviews with over 3,000 units sold in August. The balm has Shea Butter and a smooth texture that melts onto the lips, making it convenient for repeated application throughout the day. Unlike tinted options, it keeps things simple, so you can use it underneath lipstick or whenever your lips feel dry. It also has natural oils give you soft lips for 24 hours. Best for: Everyday moisturisation and easy reapplication. Which lip balm should you choose? There isn't one lip balm that will suit everyone. If you want glossy hydration, Laneige is worth exploring. For SPF, tint and barrier-focused care, WishCare makes a compelling choice. For straightforward moisturisation, Vaseline remains a classic, while NIVEA Original works well as an uncomplicated everyday balm. One thing to remember is that lip balm should be chosen according to your concern rather than popularity alone. If your lips are frequently exposed to the sun, prioritise SPF. If they are very dry, look for moisturising and occlusive ingredients. And if you simply want a little colour with your lip care, a tinted balm can replace a separate lipstick on casual days. Ultimately, the best lip balm is the one you will actually use consistently — because even the most popular formula won't help much if it spends most of its time at the bottom of your handbag. Similar articles for you I switched to milk sunscreen, and here’s why I’m not going back 7 deodorants for men that smell great and last long-All without breaking the bank Crushing on Rhea Chakraborty's rosy glow in Traitors 2? Try these 7 cream blushes

FAQ for lip balms How often should you apply lip balm? You can apply lip balm whenever your lips feel dry or tight. Reapply after eating, drinking or wiping your lips. If you're outdoors, choose a lip balm with SPF and reapply it regularly. Which ingredients are best for dry lips? Look for moisturising and occlusive ingredients such as shea butter, petrolatum, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, cocoa butter and natural oils. These can help hydrate lips and reduce moisture loss. Can you use lip balm overnight? Yes. A nourishing, fragrance-free lip balm or lip mask can be applied before bedtime to help keep lips moisturised overnight. What is the difference between a lip balm and a lip mask? Lip balms are generally designed for everyday use and reapplication throughout the day, while lip masks tend to have richer textures and are often used as an intensive overnight treatment. Can lip balm make lips darker? A lip balm itself does not typically make lips darker. However, irritation or sensitivity to certain fragrance, flavour or cosmetic ingredients may cause inflammation that can contribute to pigmentation in some people.