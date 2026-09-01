7 deodorants for men that smell great and last long-All without breaking the bank
No one wants to smell bad and that's why here are 7 deodorants for men that smell great and are long-lasting.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Davidoff Cool Water Body Spray for Men, 150mlView Details
₹1,280
Nautica Pure Blue Deo Body Spray for Men - 170g | Leather and Vanilla | Men's Fragrance | Long Lasting | Everyday FragranceView Details
₹1,615
United Colors of Benetton Male Citrus Together For Him Deodorant Spray, 150 MlView Details
₹524
Calvin Klein One Deodorant Spray 150mlView Details
₹1,105
Skinn By Titan | Men Steele Deo - 150 ml|Long Lasting Smell Deoderant |Dermatologically Approved | Fresh & Spicy |Everyday Body SprayView Details
₹535
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.Read moreRead less
She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.
Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.
Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.
Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.
She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.
Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.
Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.
Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.
Need extra funds for your next purchase?
Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs
Starting at 11% p.a.*
Body odour is a big turn-off, which is why investing in a good deodorant is a wise idea. Whether you are heading to work, hitting the gym, travelling on public transport, or simply stepping out with your friends for a night out, a good, long-lasting deodorant makes sense. But the real concern is choosing the right deodorant that will last long and help you smell great all day long.
If you’re looking for a budget-friendly deodorant that offers long-lasting freshness without compromising on fragrance, these 7 deodorants for men deserve a spot on your grooming shelf.
And the best part is that you do not have to spend a fortune to buy them.
How to use deodorant the right way
- Apply deodorant to clean, dry underarms: For the best results, shower first and make sure your underarms are completely dry before applying deodorant.
- Use it on your skin, not your clothes: Deodorant works best when applied directly to the underarm skin. Spraying it over your shirt may leave marks and won't provide the same level of odour protection.
- Hold a spray deodorant at the right distance: Keep the can a few inches away from your underarms and spray evenly. Avoid concentrating the product on one spot.
- Don't overapply: More deodorant doesn't necessarily mean better odour protection. A light, even layer is usually sufficient.
- Apply roll-ons evenly: Glide the roll-on over each underarm, covering the area without repeatedly going over the same spot.
- Let it dry before getting dressed: Give the deodorant a few moments to dry. This can help minimise residue and prevent your clothes from picking up excess product.
- Avoid applying immediately after shaving: Freshly shaved skin can be more sensitive. If deodorant stings or irritates after shaving, wait until the skin has settled.
- Choose the right formula: If your main concern is body odour, a deodorant can help control odour. If you also want to reduce sweating, look for an antiperspirant, which is formulated to reduce perspiration.
- Reapply when needed: If you're exercising, travelling or spending long hours outdoors, you may need to refresh your deodorant depending on the product's instructions and your level of sweating.
- Don't use deodorant on irritated skin: Avoid applying it over cuts, rashes or broken skin. Stop using the product if you experience persistent burning, itching or irritation.
7 deodorants for men
1. Davidoff Cool Water Body Spray for Men, 150ml
Davidoff Cool Water Deodorant is a refreshing everyday pick for men who love a clean, aquatic fragrance. Inspired by the iconic Cool Water scent, it opens with fresh mint and lavender, followed by marine notes, oakmoss and geranium, before settling into a warm base of sandalwood, musk and amber. The formula is designed to provide a burst of freshness while helping combat body odour.
Key ingredients: fragrance, alcohol and deodorising agents.
Notes: mint, lavender, marine, sandalwood, musk and amber.
2. Nautica Pure Blue Deo Body Spray for Men - 170g | Leather and Vanilla | Men's Fragrance | Long Lasting | Everyday Fragrance
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
Nautica Pure Blue Deo Body Spray is a fresh, energetic fragrance choice for men who prefer a crisp aquatic scent. Its invigorating composition blends refreshing citrus and watery accords with aromatic and woody nuances, creating a clean fragrance that works particularly well for everyday wear. The body spray offers a quick burst of freshness after a shower or before heading outdoors. It is an easy pick for warm-weather days.
Key ingredients: alcohol, fragrance and deodorising agents.
Notes: citrus, aquatic accords, aromatic notes and woods.
3. United Colors of Benetton Male Citrus Together For Him Deodorant Spray, 150 Ml
United Colors of Benetton Male Citrus Together is a vibrant deodorant spray designed for men who enjoy fresh, citrus-led fragrances. The scent combines sparkling citrus notes with aromatic and woody accords, giving it a bright yet masculine character. Its refreshing fragrance makes it suitable for everyday use, whether you're heading to work, running errands or stepping out with friends. It is a refreshing option for men who prefer lively, uncomplicated fragrances.
Key ingredients: alcohol, fragrance and deodorising ingredients.
Notes: citrus, aromatic accords, spices and woody notes.
4. Calvin Klein One Deodorant Spray 150ml
Calvin Klein CK One Deodorant Spray brings the iconic CK One fragrance into an easy-to-use daily deodorant format. It has a distinctly fresh, clean and citrusy character, opening with bergamot, cardamom, pineapple and papaya before moving into jasmine, violet and green tea. Musk, amber and cedarwood create a soft woody finish. It is a versatile choice for everyday wear.
Key ingredients: alcohol, fragrance and deodorising agents.
Notes: bergamot, cardamom, pineapple, papaya, jasmine, violet, green tea, musk, amber and cedarwood.
SKINN by Titan offers a range of deodorant sprays for men featuring sophisticated fragrance compositions designed to keep you feeling fresh throughout the day. Depending on the variant, you can find woody, citrusy, aromatic or spicy profiles, making the collection suitable for different personalities and occasions. For the best match, check the specific SKINN variant for its exact fragrance pyramid and ingredients.
Key ingredients: alcohol, fragrance and deodorising agents.
Notes: vary by SKINN fragrance, with commonly featured accords including citrus, spices, woods, musk and aromatic notes.
6. Old Spice Original Scent Classic Deodorant for Men, 92g
Old Spice Original Scent Classic Deodorant is a timeless choice for men who enjoy a bold, unmistakably masculine fragrance. Its signature scent combines fresh citrus and aromatic notes with spicy and woody accords, creating a warm, confident fragrance that stands out. The classic deodorant is designed to help neutralise body odour while leaving behind its distinctive scent. It is particularly suited to men who prefer classic, statement-making fragrances.
Key ingredients: fragrance, alcohol and deodorising agents, depending on the format.
Notes: citrus, clove, spices, woods and musk.
7. Jovan Musk Body Spray For Men, 150ml (Pack of 2)
Jovan Musk Body Spray is a classic fragrance choice for men who prefer a warm, sensual musk scent with fresh and spicy touches. Its fragrance profile combines citrusy and herbal opening notes with spicy nuances before developing into a smooth musk-led base. The result is an intimate, distinctive fragrance that works well for everyday wear as well as evenings. Its signature musky dry-down gives the fragrance its recognisable character.
Key ingredients: alcohol, fragrance and deodorising agents.
Notes: lemon, carnation, pepper, lavender, spices, musk, woods and amber.
Similar articles for you
I used three perfumes from Snitch, GIN & TEQ, MALTSTORM, and OAKBORN and here is my honest take on each
I tried and tested Kimrica's latest launched vegan perfumes and fell in love instantly
Is the Man Matters anti-dandruff shampoo and advanced hair serum worth it? Here's an honest review
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.