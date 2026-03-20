Pune-Mumbai Expressway crash highlights hidden ‘black spot’

PUNE The fatal accident near the Panvel exit on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway has turned the spotlight on a recurrent danger zone that continues to evade the list of officially designated “black spots”. The fatal accident near the Panvel exit on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway has turned the spotlight on a recurrent danger zone that continues to evade the list of officially designated ‘black spots’. (RAJU SHINDE/HT)

According to the highway police, there have been at least three fatal accidents at the same location over the past two years. “This stretch is not notified as a black spot but we have seen repeated serious accidents here, largely due to speeding and driver fatigue,” said superintendent of police Tanaji Chikhale. Black spots are scientifically classified as such based on accident frequency, road geometry and risk factors.

“One of the major identified zones is in the Borghat section between kilometres 36 and 40 where the terrain transitions from ghat to plains with multiple curves and slopes, making it particularly hazardous. Overall, four black spots have been marked along the Palaspe–Borghat stretch,” Chikhale said, adding that patrolling and speed enforcement have been intensified.

Officials said that the Panvel exit remains vulnerable due to a combination of factors, including high-speed traffic approaching an exit point, sudden slowdowns and reduced driver alertness, especially during early morning hours. The transition off the expressway, coupled with traffic merging patterns, increases the risk of high-impact collisions even with minor errors.

A senior MSRDC official said efforts to address black spots are underway through engineering fixes, improved signage and advanced monitoring systems. “However, infrastructure measures alone are not enough if motorists do not follow speed limits and lane discipline,” the official said.