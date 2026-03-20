Mumbai: A 76-year-old woman was critically injured after being hit by a garbage dumper operated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mahim on Wednesday morning. Police have registered a case against the driver. Senior citizen critically injured after being hit by BMC dumper

According to the police, the incident took place around 10 am on Wednesday near Sagar Bakery on Lady Jamshedji Road in Mahim. The dumper, which was transporting waste from Mahim to Kanjurmarg, struck the woman, identified as Bharati. Eyewitnesses of the incident said the impact caused her to fall, crushing her left hand under the vehicle’s rear tyre due to the narrow road space. She was rushed to PD Hinduja Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU).

A senior official from Mahim police station confirmed that a case was registered the same day against the driver, Mohammed Ali, under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(B) (endangering life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act. He has been served a notice and asked to cooperate with the investigation.

An eyewitness, Abdul Wahhab Shaikh, 51, said that the dumper was neither speeding nor being driven rashly. He said the woman was walking along the road divider after crossing from the opposite side when the accident occurred.