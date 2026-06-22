Cockroach Janta Party continues protest at Jantar Mantar for second day

New Delhi: Supporters of the online movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continued their protest for the second consecutive day in Delhi on Sunday, with Delhi Police calling the protest a violation of the protest it was given. The Delhi Police stated that permission for the demonstration was granted only for June 20 and strictly within the permitted time frame (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Hundreds of protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar with placards demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and calling for comprehensive reforms in India’s education system.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that authorities had cut off power and water supplies at the site to disrupt the demonstration. Taking to X, he stated, “I request the authorities not to cut off the water supply to the restrooms at the Jantar Mantar protest site. Since last night, there’s no water supply at the public restrooms.”

Calling the ongoing protest illegal, the Delhi Police stated that permission for the demonstration was granted only for June 20 and strictly within the permitted time frame.

“Permission had earlier been granted to you (Abhijeet Dipke) vide letter dated June 18 to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar from 10 am to 5 pm on June 20...the continuation of the protest beyond the permitted hours is in violation of the conditions of permission, and you are liable to appropriate legal action,” the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Sachin Sharma (New Delhi) stated in a letter dated June 20, addressed to Dipke.

Several protesters said they were unable to attend the party’s two previous protests in Delhi on June 6 and June 20; however, they said that they supported the movement online.

“I have been following the party since its formation and wanted to attend its first protest as well. However, I couldn’t make it due to work. I’m glad the protest continued on Sunday, which allowed me to participate,” said 35-year-old Rifakat Ali, who works in the banking sector.

“When it comes to issues such as education and employment, many choose to remain silent. That’s why this movement resonates with me and why I believe it is important,” Ali added.

The protest was also joined by various student organisations, including the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), which reaffirmed that the peaceful agitation would continue until their demands were met.

“Our main demands–resignation of the Union education minister and scrapping of NTA—have not been fulfilled, so why should we stop protesting,” said Vivek Mishra, a student activist from Dr. BR Ambedkar University Delhi.

“The authorities have indirectly tried to demotivate us. They stopped the water supply to the sole washroom at the site for nearly four hours, and food at night was allowed only after repeated requests,” Mishra added.

Meanwhile, DCP Sharma denied allegations that water supply had been cut off or there were issues is using public washrooms. He said everything was working fine.

Police also denied allegations of stopping protesters and checking their aadhar cards. Senior police officers said since Saturday, protesters have been coming and leaving on their own and nobody is stopping them.

A senior police officer said no FIR has been registered as of now but police are contemplating legal action against the CJP for extending their protest illegally.

“We haven’t removed anyone from the site as of now. But they cannot continue to protest illegally,” said an officer.