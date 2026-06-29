Akanksha Chamola breaks down days after revealing she will divorce Gaurav Khanna: ‘Aap sab ke liye bohot asaan hain…’

Akanksha Chamola arrived as one of the contestants in Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa on Netflix. On the day of the premiere, she shocked many by revealing a secret that she and actor-husband Gaurav Khanna are getting a divorce. Harshad Chopda also revealed his secret on the same day. In the third episode, she got emotional and shared that it was ‘devastating’ to reveal her personal news like this on the platform. At the Lock Upp Season 2 premiere, Akanksha Chamola said she is getting divorced from Gaurav Khanna.

What Akanksha said about her divorce During the third day, Akanksha said, “Humare liye safe hona easy nahi tha. Maine jo bohot bara secret reveal kiya hain na ma'am, woh life-changing secret hain. Aap sab ke liye bohot asaan hain bolna ki hum teeno ko aap save kar dete lekin usne (Harshad) jo secret reveal kiya hain… uska pata nahi but maine jo secret reveal kiya hain na… aap log jab bahaar jayenge tab pata chalega ki kya secret bola hain (It was not easy for us to be safe. I have revealed a huge secret and it will be life-changing. It is very easy for all of you to say why not save us but I don't know about him, but for me, it was a lot. When all of you will go out you will see what it means).”

‘Mere liye woh bohot devastating secret hain’ She added, “Mere liye woh bohot devastating secret hain (It is a devastating secret for me).” She then started crying and covered her face in front of the other contestants. Many others could be seen comforting her.

Earlier, Akanksha said, "Me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year and it's not been public."

She went on to add, “Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other.”

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna's relationship Akanksha Chamola has featured in popular television shows such as Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Crime Patrol. She and Gaurav Khanna got married in 2016 after dating for some time, reportedly meeting and falling in love during an audition. Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav’s hometown, Kanpur.

During Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav was seen having a heartfelt conversation with YouTuber Mridul Tiwari. During a candid chat in the garden area, Gaurav spoke about his married life with Akanksha, sharing insights into the choices they have made together as a couple over the years. When Mridul asked Gaurav about fatherhood, he revealed, "We will complete 9 years in November."

Gaurav has not commented on this matter yet. He is currently participating in Khatron ke Khiladi 15.

It was revealed that both Akanksha and Harshad Chopda will be safe in the reality show for the first week as they used one of their lifelines.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 has kicked off with contestants including Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Choudhary, Harshad Chopda, Yogesh Rawat, Riyaz Ali, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shreya Karla, Akanksha Chamola, Sreshta Iyer and Sufi Motiwala. It streams on Netflix from Sat-Wed on 8 pm.