Suriya to work with TJ Gnanavel again after Jai Bhim for KGF, Kantara, Salaar producers Hombale Films

They also added, “Three decades of truth on screen. Countless hearts touched beyond it. Now, the most fearless actor of his generation steps onto his grandest stage yet. @hombalefilms proudly welcomes THE ONE & only, @actorsuriya.” They also announced that Kayadu will play the female lead and Sai Abhyankkar is composing the music.

On Monday, Hombale Films made the announcement, writing, “The next chapter...SuriyaXHombale. He built it. Frame by frame. Film by film. Fight by fight. Roles that bled truth. Characters that carried the weight of real lives. A journey defined by courage, conviction, and craft.”

After the success of Karuppu, actor Suriya ’s next film has been announced. He is reuniting with filmmaker TJ Gnanavel after their OTT hit, Jai Bhim. Hombale Films, producers of Kannada films such as KGF and Kantara, made the announcement on Monday. Kayadu Lohar has also been roped in for the project.

About Suriya-TJ Gnanavel’s film They also wrote in a press release that the film ‘promises to unite powerful storytelling with grand cinematic vision’. Producer Vijay Kiragandur shared, “At Hombale Films, we have always believed that powerful cinema is born when passionate people come together with a shared vision. Collaborating with Suriya and T. J. Gnanavel is a step towards telling a story that is honest, meaningful, and will connect with audiences across the world.” The muhurta ceremony for the film was held at the Park Hyatt in Chennai on Monday and was attended by the cast and crew.

In 2021, Suriya and Gnanavel collaborated on Jai Bhim. The film was produced by Jyothika and Suriya under the banner of 2D Entertainment. It starred Suriya, Lijomol Jose and Manikandan with Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, Guru Somasundaram, and Rao Ramesh in supporting roles. The film is based on the 1993 Cuddalore incident, which involved a legal case fought by K Chandru, who later became a judge. It was released directly on Amazon Prime Video due to the pandemic and went on to become one of the best Tamil films of that year.

The film was made available for screening at the 94th Academy Awards, but was not nominated.