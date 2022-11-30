Suriya’s Jai Bhim 2 is 'definitely happening', confirms producer Rajasekar Pandian: 'Sequel is only in ideation stage'

Producer Rajasekar Pandian of 2D Entertainment has confirmed that a sequel to actor Suriya’s Tamil drama Jai Bhim is in the works. Confirming that the sequel plan is definitely on, Rajasekar said that the film is currently in the ideation stage and will take a lot of preparation and research before going on the floors. (Also Read | Case filed against Suriya’s Jai Bhim in Chennai under Copyright Act for alleged story theft)

Jai Bhim, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is a hard-hitting courtroom drama about the fight for the oppressed and caste-based discrimination. The film featured Suriya in the role of real-life lawyer Chandru, who dedicated his life to fighting for the oppressed without charging a single penny.

Talking to India Today, Rajasekar confirmed that the sequel plan is in the offing, “Yes, Jai Bhim 2 is definitely happening as I confirmed at the film festival. We (2D Entertainment) are making a film with TJ Gnanavel next - but that is a different script. Once he wraps up this project, we will work on Jai Bhim 2. Currently, Jai Bhim sequel is only in the ideation stage. It needs a lot of preparation and research. And there are a lot of stories about Justice Chandru that need to be told."

Before this project can go on the floors, director TJ Gnanavel has to complete another project for 2D Entertainment. Jai Bhim stars Lijomol Jose, Manikandan, Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, and others. Jai Bhim had its screening under the Indian Panorama Feature Films section at IFFI 53.

Suriya was last seen playing a cameo in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, which released earlier this year and grossed over ₹400 crore worldwide. Recently, he spoke about the possibility of doing a film based on his highly popular character Rolex from Vikram.

Suriya’s cameo as the crime lord Rolex in Vikram was one of the major highlights of the movie and it was widely celebrated by audiences. He said if the project comes to him, he would do it.

