Mahavatar Parshuram first look: Hombale Films unveils second film in Mahavatar Cinematic Universe

Hombale Films dropped the poster and first glimpse of Mahavatar Parshuram on Instagram. Directed by Ashwin Kumar , the film is part of the planned seven-part animated Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, based on the ten avatars (incarnations) of Vishnu. The poster featured a fierce warrior holding a heavily blood-stained battle axe in the middle of a battlefield. The tagline reads, “Where Patience Ends, the Axe of Parshuram Begins!”

After the success of Mahavatar Narsimha , Hombale Films are presenting Mahavatar Parshuram! Presented by Hombale Films and produced by Kleem Production, this marks the 2nd instalment in the planned seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe. The makers dropped the official first glimpse and poster of Mahavatar Parshuram on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti.

Sharing the first look, the makers wrote, “Presenting the next from the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe: #MahavatarParshuraam. Not a ruler, but a force against adharma, restoring balance across ages. Wishing you a blessed #ParshuramJayanti.”

The film will depict how Lord Vishnu took the Parshuram avatar to end the tyranny of corrupt and arrogant Kshatriya kings who had abandoned dharma (righteousness) and were oppressing the world. Mahavatar Parshuraam is set to release in theatres in December 2027.