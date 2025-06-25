From Narsimha to Kalki: Hombale Films unveils mythological animation franchise with Mahavatar Cinematic Universe

Hombale Films has announced an epic slate of films for the next decade, as part of their ambitious animated franchise, the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe. On Wednesday, the makers took to their social media accounts to unveil the names of the titles and release years. This franchise will chronicle the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu, starting with Mahavatar Narsimha in 2025 and culminating with Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 in 2037. The complete slate of Hombale Films, starting from 2025 and ending in 2037.

The official release calendar includes:

* Mahavatar Narsimha (2025)

* Mahavatar Parshuram (2027)

* Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029)

* Mahavatar Dwarkadhish (2031)

* Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033)

* Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035)

* Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037)

Statement from the makers

In the caption, the makers stated, “The possibilities are endless, and we’re pumped to see our stories roar to life on screen. Buckle up for an epic cinematic ride! Hombale Films proudly presents the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, through breathtaking animation envisioned and produced by Kleem Productions. We’re thrilled to unveil our lineup, spanning over a decade, featuring the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu.”

In a statement, director Ashwin Kumar added, “We here at Kleem Productions, along with the powerhouse Hombale Films, are excited to bring the heritage of Bharat to the big screen in a never-before-experienced cinematic scale. The transcendental experience begins through the MAHAVATAR universe of Dasha Avatar... Now Bharat will Roar!”

An official quote from Hombale Films read, “At Hombale Films, we believe in storytelling that transcends time and borders. With Mahavatar, we are proud to present a cinematic universe that brings the sacred avatars of Vishnu to life through breathtaking animation. This is more than a film series — it is our tribute to India’s spiritual legacy.”

The Mahavatar Cinematic Universe is envisioned as a multi-platform cultural eventthat will expand into comics, immersive video games, digital storytelling, and collectable experiences.

Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions. The film will also be released in 3D and in five Indian languages, on July 25.