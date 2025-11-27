Mahavatar Narsimha enters Oscar race, eligible in Animated Feature Film category with KPop Demon Hunters, Zootopia 2

Director Ashwin Kumar’s animated mythological epic, Mahavatar Narsimha, made waves at the box office, surpassing expectations and setting new benchmarks for Indian animation. The film has now achieved another milestone, qualifying for the Oscars. As per the official list shared by the Academy, the Indian animation film was one of the titles eligible in the Best Animated Feature Film category. Mahavatar Narsimha is a mythological epic directed by debut filmmaker Ashwin Kumar.

Mahavatar Narsimha eligible for Oscars

The Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences released the list, which included 35 films listed in the Animated Feature category. Mahavatar Narasimha was one among them. Some of the other titles are Arco, Elio, Zootopia 2, Little Amélie or the Character of Rain, In Your Dreams, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle and Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc. Now, the film must make it to the shortlist of five nominees, which will be announced later.

The official note read, "Thirty-five features are eligible for consideration in the Animated Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards. Some of the films have not yet had their required qualifying release and must fulfill that requirement and comply with all the category’s other qualifying rules to advance in the voting process.

To determine the five nominees, members of the Animation Branch are automatically eligible to vote in the category. Academy members outside of the Animation Branch are invited to opt in to participate and must meet a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category. Films submitted in the Animated Feature Film category may also qualify for Academy Awards in other categories, including Best Picture. Animated features that have been submitted in the International Feature Film category as their country’s official selection are also eligible in the category."

About the film

Mahavatar Narsimha crossed ₹300 crore at the global box office. Ashwin Kumar directed the film, which chronicles the tale of Prahlad and the rise of Mahavtar Narsimha. Backed by Kleem Productions and Hombale Films, the movie is not just a standalone success but the first instalment in a planned cinematic universe inspired by the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu.