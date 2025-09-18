Mahavatar Narsimha OTT release date: When and where to watch mythological epic that became India’s biggest animated hit

Mahavatar Narsimha OTT release date: Director Ashwin Kumar’s animated mythological epic Mahavatar Narsimha is all set for its much-awaited OTT release. Missed the film in theatres? Don't worry as you can now catch the animation film on Netflix! The film is set to premiere at the platform on September 19. (Also read: Mahavatar Narsimha roars at the box office, becomes India’s biggest animated hit) Mahavatar Narsimha has beaten Disney and Marvel films to become the highest-grossing animated film in India.

Mahavatar Narsimha on Netflix

On Thursday, the official X account of Netflix India shared the poster of the film in a new post and added in the caption, "The roar of this lion can topple a kingdom 🦁💥

Watch Mahavatar Narsimha, out 19 September, 12:30 PM, on Netflix."

About Mahavatar Narsimha

The film arrived in theatres with minimal expectations and went on to break several records. Mahavatar Narsimha has crossed ₹300 crore at the global box office. Ashwin Kumar directed the film, which chronicles the tale of Prahlad and the rise of Mahavtar Narsimha. Backed by Kleem Productions and Hombale Films, the movie is not just a standalone success but the first instalment in a planned cinematic universe inspired by the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu.

The film is the first of the seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu. The film, backed by Hombale Films, chronicles the exploits of the Narsimha avatar of Lord Vishnu and the tale of Prahlad. Upcoming titles in the franchise include Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), and Mahavatar Kalki (2035–2037).

In an interview with HT, Ashwin Kumar had said, “I believe that there has been a vacuum of our ethnic, cultural and heritage stories coming to the big screen, which they truly deserve. But somehow, unfortunately, these films have not been made to be seen on that kind of scale. But it's about time we change it, because it is quite apparent the kind of vacuum and the kind of demand that's there. I feel it's our onus as creators, as producers, as directors, to really bring it forth. Because this is also not just a film, it's the echo of our ancestors and our land and our history. It needs to be brought back, so that the virtues really get, you know, embedded forward into the generations.”