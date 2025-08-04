Mahavatar Narsimha roars at the box office, becomes India’s biggest animated hit

Director Ashwin Kumar’s animated mythological epic Mahavatar Narsimha is making waves at the box office, roaring past expectations and setting new benchmarks for Indian animation. In just 10 days, the film has earned a staggering ₹91.25 crore domestically, according to Sacnilk. It strikes a deep emotional chord with audiences through its powerful retelling of Bhakt Prahlad’s devotion and the fierce Narasimha avatar of Lord Vishnu. Mahavatar Narsimha, an animated film by Hombale Films, has surpassed the collections of Kung Fu Panda and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Narsimha Mahavatar makes history

According to the makers, the film has crossed 105 crore+GBOC India, making Mahavatar Narsimha India’s highest-grossing animated film to date. Remarkably, it has even outperformed international animated giants like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Kung Fu Panda at the Indian box office.

Released in both 2D and 3D formats and dubbed in five languages—Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi—the film has found its biggest success in the Telugu 3D version, which recorded an impressive 88.94% occupancy, followed by the Hindi 3D version with a strong 68.30%. This wide linguistic and format appeal has helped Mahavatar Narsimha cut across regional lines and attract a diverse audience.

About Mahavatar Narsimha

Backed by Kleem Productions and Hombale Films, the movie is not just a standalone success but the first instalment in a planned cinematic universe inspired by the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu. Upcoming entries such as Mahavatar Parshuram and Mahavatar Kalki are already in the works, laying the foundation for a mythological franchise unlike anything seen in Indian animation.

Despite facing stiff competition from high-profile titles like Saiyaara and Dhadak 2, Mahavatar Narsimha continues its strong theatrical run, buoyed by its rich visuals, emotional storytelling, and spiritual resonance.

As the film’s success story unfolds, industry watchers are optimistic: Mahavatar Narsimha may not only redefine Indian animation but also pave the way for a new era of culturally rooted, globally appealing storytelling from India.