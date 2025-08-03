Search
Mahavatar Narsimha box office collections see 100% jump on 2nd Saturday despite new releases, cross 80 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Updated on: Aug 03, 2025 06:43 pm IST

The animated film Mahavatar Narsimha has been dominating the box office ever since it released last week. The film is directed by Ashwin Kumar.

The animated feature film Mahavatar Narsimha, presented by Hombale Films and produced by Kleem Productions, has been on an unprecedented run at the box office even in its second week. Ashwin Kumar directed the film, which chronicles the tale of Prahlad and the rise of Mahavtar Narsimha. The film has won over fans. It registered a 100% jump in collection on its second weekend. (Also read: Mahavatar Narsimha director Ashwin Kumar: ‘Nothing of this level has been attempted before in India’ | Interview)

The theatrical poster of Mahavatar Narsimha, which is the first film in the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe,
The theatrical poster of Mahavatar Narsimha, which is the first film in the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe,

Mahavatar Narsimha shows massive growth

As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, Mahavatar Narsimha collected 15.4 crore on its second Saturday. It showed a 100% jump from its previous day, on which the collections stood at 7.7 crore. Such a massive growth in its second week indicates a strong word-of-mouth response from fans who have watched the film, giving it a further boost. Mahavatar Narsimha is expected to see a higher single-day collection by the end of today (August 3), given that it is the weekend. So far, it has collected 13.4 crore (by 6.30 PM). The overall collections now stand at 81.25 crore.

Box office competition

It is an astonishing level of growth shown for an animated film, especially when the film has been facing stiff competition from new releases like Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2, Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom and Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri's Dhadak 2. Mahavatar Narsimha has collected more than all these new releases in its second week.

Hombale Films and Kleem Production have officially unveiled a line-up of more animated films. Upcoming titles in the franchise include Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), and Mahavatar Kalki (2035–2037). The same production house is gearing up for Kantara: Chapter 1, which is slated for release on 2 October.

