Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur's film opens with 6 crore, trails behind Raid 2

Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2 has opened to a modest start at the box office, earning approximately ₹6.21 crore on its first day according to Sacnilk. Despite Ajay's star power and the film’s wide release across major Indian cities, the film struggled to pull in large crowds, especially when compared to his recent hit Raid 2. Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 opened modestly at ₹ 4.19 crore on its first day, struggling against the success of Raid 2.

Son of Sardaar 2 trails behind Raid 2 first day collections

Earlier this year, Raid 2 had a far stronger debut, raking in ₹19.25 crore on Day 1 alone. Released on a national holiday, Raid 2 enjoyed high occupancy rates (over 34% overall) and a strong word-of-mouth push that propelled it past the ₹100 crore mark within days.

Son of Sardaar 2 occupancy in major cities

In contrast, Son of Sardaar 2 saw lower occupancy across all regions, with cities like Mumbai and Pune averaging around 14–16%, while Lucknow and Jaipur performed better with over 30% turnout during peak hours.

Lucknow emerged as the strongest market, recording an impressive 33.33% overall occupancy, peaking at 50% during evening shows—the highest among all cities. Similarly, Jaipur followed closely with 32.67% overall, reaching 43% in the evening, and 25% in morning shows, indicating robust local interest.

The National Capital Region (NCR) also posted solid figures, clocking 23.33% overall occupancy with a notable jump in the afternoon (27%) and evening (31%) shows. Chennai, despite having only 52 shows, registered 20.5% occupancy, largely driven by afternoon and evening slots.

Chandigarh (15.67%), Bhopal (13.67%), Hyderabad (13%), and Pune (13.67%) showed balanced but subdued turnouts across time slots. Surat had the lowest footfall on opening day, recording just 5% overall occupancy, with minimal spikes throughout the day. Ahmedabad also underperformed at 9.33% overall, peaking only at 12% in the afternoon, despite 398 shows.

About Son of Sardaar 2

Son of Sardaar 2 brings Ajay Devgn back as Jassi and Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. The film marks the Bollywood debut of director Vijay Kumar Arora, known for his acclaimed Punjabi films like Harjeeta and Kali Jotta.

The film features a large ensemble cast, including Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Vindu Dara Singh, Sharat Saxena, and Roshni Walia.

It also features Mukul Dev in a posthumous appearance, along with Ashwini Kalsekar and Sahil Mehta in key roles.