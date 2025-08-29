Mahavatar Narsimha reaches 300 crore despite Coolie, War 2 competition; beats Sooryavanshi, The Kerala Story lifetime

For an animated film with a budget of just ₹40 crore, Mahavatar Narsimha has done splendidly at the box office. The film, directed by debutant Ashwin Kumar, arrived in theatres with minimal expectations, and has continued to rewrite record books ever since. Now, five weeks after it released, Mahavatar Narsimha has crossed ₹300 crore at the global box office, with no signs of slowing down. Mahavatar Narsimha has earned ₹ 300 crore at the box office.

Mahavatar Narsimha box office

By the end of Thursday, day 35 of its run, Mahavatar Narsimha had earned ₹238.25 crore net ( ₹282.50 crore gross) in India. The film is still finding an audience in the theatres, and managed to earn over ₹18.50 crore in its fifth week, even as War 2 and Coolie also played in theatres alongside. Overseas, the film has earned a little over $3 million, largely in places with an Indian expatriate population. Its worldwide gross now stands at a little under ₹310 crore. It is the highest-grossing Indian animated feature by a long margin. Rajinikanth's Kochadaiiyaan is next with a worldwide gross of just ₹30 crore.

The film has even surpassed Disney, Sony, and Marvel animated films' collections in India, with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse next with ₹56 crore earnings in India.

Mahavatar Narsimha beats live-action hits

The ₹310 crore haul at the box office has made Mahavatar Narsimha not just the highest-grossing animated film in India, but also enabled it to surpass live-action hits. At the end of its fifth week, Mahavatar Narsimha had surpassed the lifetime collections of some recent hits like Sooryavanshi ( ₹300 crore) and The Kerala Story ( ₹304 crore).

All about Mahavatar Narsimha

An epic mythological film, Mahavatar Narsimha is the first of the seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu. The film, backed by Hombale Films, chronicles the exploits of the Narsimha avatar of Lord Vishnu and the tale of Prahlad. A hit with children and family audiences, Mahavatar Narsimha's success has ensured the sequels see the light of day.