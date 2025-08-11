Mahavatar Narsimha continues its record-breaking run at the worldwide box office with 210 crore

The Indian animated epic Mahavatar Narsimha is continuing its record-breaking run at the box office after its theatrical release on 25 July. Director Ashwin Kumar’s animated mythological epic has now collected a staggering ₹210 crore worldwide, according to the filmmakers. The film had recently beaten Hanuman and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to become the highest-grossing animated film in India. Mahavatar Narsimha is a mythological epic directed by debut filmmaker Ashwin Kumar.

Mahavatar Narsimha’s box office

On Monday, the film's makers, Hombale Films, shared the latest update on Mahavatar Narsimha's worldwide box office. "210 CRORES+ worldwide gross & counting…Mahavatar Narsimha continues the glorious run, shattering records and winning the love of millions worldwide," read the caption of the post.

Meanwhile, Mahavatar Narsimha is on a triumphant run at the Indian box office too. In its third week, the film has shown no signs of stopping, as the 3rd Sunday registered a massive ₹ 23 crore collection. The total collection of the film after 18 days now stands at ₹ 171.92 crore as per Sacnilk.

About Mahavatar Narsimha

Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions, presented by Hombale Films. It was released in theatres in 3D and 2D in Hindi and South Indian languages. Upcoming entries such as Mahavatar Parshuram and Mahavatar Kalki are already in the works, laying the foundation for a mythological franchise unlike anything seen in Indian animation.

The film beat Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), Incredibles 2 (2018) and Hanuman (2005) to become the highest-grossing animated film in India. “When we get this kind of a reception, it proves that Indian films have an audience. And even for Disney movies, the artists are all Indians. Yes, we had the resources. The technology was there, but someone just had to take that risk and prove that in India, Indian animation movies will also work,” said Hombale Films co-founder Chaluve Gowda in an interview with HT.