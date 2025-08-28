Coolie box office collection day 15: Rajinikanth film shows sharp decline again, makes 270 crore

Coolie box office collection day 12: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie was released in theatres on 14 August along with Ayan Mukerji’s Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2. Despite competition, the film continued to maintain its momentum and crossed the ₹500 crore mark worldwide in 2 weeks. According to Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated ₹270.52 crore net in India in 15 days. Coolie box office collection day 15: Rajinikanth in a still from the Lokesh Kanagaraj film.

Coolie box office collection

According to the trade website, Coolie made an estimated ₹1.42 crore net in India on its third Thursday, taking its total collection to ₹270.52 crore net. After registering a ₹65 crore opening, the film made ₹229.65 crore in eight days.

The film’s collections increased by 79% on its second Saturday, but they dipped again on Monday. On Ganesh Chaturthi, 27 August, Coolie saw a 33% increase in collections, bringing in ₹4.85 crore net in India. With the weekend approaching, it remains to be seen if the film’s collections will increase further.

Coolie has crossed the ₹500 crore mark worldwide in two weeks, becoming Rajinikanth’s third film to do so after 2.0 (2018) and Jailer (2023). 2.0 is his highest-grossing film, with a collection of ₹691 crore worldwide, while Jailer has a collection of ₹604.5 crore. Coolie has beaten the lifetime collection of films like Ponniyin Selvan I, The GOAT, Enthiran, and Kabali.

About Coolie

Coolie is an action drama which tells the story of a former coolie union leader, Deva (Rajinikanth), who runs subsidised housing for students. He is forced to deal with his turbulent past when a close friend, Rajasekhar (Sathyaraj), dies under mysterious circumstances, leaving his three daughters, including Preethi (Shruti Haasan), orphans. While looking to solve his death, Deva confronts cartel leader Simon (Nagarjuna) and Dayal (Soubin Shahir), who’s harbouring a secret of his own.

Upendra and Aamir Khan appear in special cameos in the film. Coolie is not part of Lokesh’s cinematic universe, which includes the films Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film has done well at the box office.