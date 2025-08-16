Nagarjuna reacts to Coolie's box office success, opens up on sharing screen with Rajinikanth: 'Records had to break'

Rajinikanth may be at the front and centre of Coolie's box office success, but the film's pan-India appeal has been enhanced by the presence of superstars Nagarjuna and Upendra. Nagarjuna, in particular, surprised fans with his menacing antagonist turn as Simon, the film's ruthless villain. Nagarjuna is the main antagonist of Coolie.

Nagarjuna addresses Coolie's success

In a statement, the Telugu superstar has addressed the record-breaking opening of Coolie. "The love that Coolie has received across the world has been nothing short of historic," Nagarjuna says after the film raked in over ₹250 crore in two days, registering the best-ever opening by a Tamil film. The film's Telugu version, buoyed by Nagarjuna-Rajni combine, outperformed Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan's War 2 in many territories, including North America. Coolie's Telugu version earned $1.3 million in North America on the opening day, as opposed to $610K for War 2.

Nagarjuna on Rajinikanth

Talking about this record-breaking performance of the film and his partnership with Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna adds, “Partnering with Rajinikanth on a film of this scale was an unforgettable experience; there’s a magnetic magic when two journeys like ours meet on screen. We knew we were part of something special, and the energy around the film is an indicator of the same. The unanimous response to my role has been overwhelming. It’s a reminder that great cinema is built on collaboration, chemistry, and the thrill of giving audiences something they will remember long after the credits roll. From the sets to the theatres, Coolie has been a celebration of legacy and reinvention; records had to break, and they did.”

Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna's presence has led to Coolie outperforming War 2 in Telugu markets.

This marks back-to-back bilingual successes for Nagarjuna. Right before Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, he starred in a grey role in Kuberaa, the Tamil-Telugu film that also featured Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna. Up next, the actor will be seen on the big screen again as his iconic Telugu film Siva gears up for a grand re-release in cinemas in 4K and Dolby Atmos.

About Coolie

Coolie has so far grossed ₹250 crore worldwide. Apart from Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna, the film also stars Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Soubin Shahir. The film also includes a cameo by Aamir Khan.