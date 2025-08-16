Coolie worldwide box office collection day 2: Rajinikanth film crosses 250 crore, is 2025's highest-grossing Tamil film

Coolie worldwide box office collection: Rajinikanth has still got it. Coolie is the proof! The superstar, at age 74, may just have given his biggest hit yet. On Independence Day, Coolie capitalised on the holiday to register another bumper day at the box office. The film has now powered its way past the ₹250 crore mark worldwide, becoming the first Tamil film to do so this year. Coolie worldwide box office collection day 2: Rajinikanth headlines this Lokesh Kanagaraj film.

Coolie worldwide box office report

Usually, South films fronted by superstars open big and then see a huge dip on day 2. This happens as fan clubs scramble to watch their idols' films on opening day, a trend unique to the four South industries. But due to the Independence Day holiday and solid word of mouth, Coolie was able to keep that dip down to a mere 17%. The Lokesh Kanagaraj film has now earned ₹118.50 crore net ( ₹145 crore gross) in India in its first two days. Coolie has also been hugely successful overseas. It registered a $8.75 million gross overseas on day 1, the highest for any Tamil film in history. On day 2, this collection saw a dip on account of August 15 not being a holiday outside India. However, trade estimates say that Coolie's total overseas collection in 2 days should be above $13 million ( ₹110 crore). This takes the film's worldwide haul past the ₹250-crore mark in just two days.

Coolie becomes the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year

For years, it has been argued that one of Ajith Kumar or Vijay has 'taken over' the mantle of numero uno star in Tamil cinema from Rajinikanth. But if Coolie's performance has shown something, it is that Rajinikanth still reigns supreme. In just two days, Rajinikanth's Coolie has surpassed the lifetime collection of both of Ajith's releases this year - Vidaamuyarchi ( ₹138 crore) and Good Bad Ugly ( ₹248 crore). In the process, Coolie has also surpassed other notable Tamil hits of the year, like Dragon ( ₹150 crore), to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year. And it has done all this before its first Saturday.

If Coolie can maintain its momentum over the weekend, then the sky is the only limit for the Rajni film. Trade pundits estimate that the film could cross ₹400 crore in its opening weekend itself, and make a beeline for the all-time Tamil record - ₹691 crore by Rajni's 2.0.

All about Coolie

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie features Rajinikanth in the titular role, leading a large ensemble cast that also includes Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, and Upendra, along with Aamir Khan in a cameo.